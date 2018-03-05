search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex drops 300 points to 2-week low amid global trade war fears

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2018, 4:04 pm IST
The 30-share barometer resumed lower and fell to a low of 33,653.41 in intra-day trade.
The 50-issue NSE Nifty too cracked below the 10,400-mark and hit a low of 10,323.90 before finishing 99.50 points, or 0.95 per cent down at 10,358.85. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The 50-issue NSE Nifty too cracked below the 10,400-mark and hit a low of 10,323.90 before finishing 99.50 points, or 0.95 per cent down at 10,358.85. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday dropped by 300 points to close at a two-week low, extending its fall for the fourth straight session as metal, banking, oil and gas and auto stocks slumped after the US president fuelled fears of a global trade war.

The 30-share barometer resumed lower and fell to a low of 33,653.41 in intra-day trade.

 

The index settled at 33,746.78 down 300.16 points, or 0.88 per cent.

The gauge had lost 398.81 in the previous three sessions. This was the lowest closing since February 20 when it had finished at 33,703.59.

The 50-issue NSE Nifty too cracked below the 10,400-mark and hit a low of 10,323.90 before finishing 99.50 points, or 0.95 per cent down at 10,358.85.

Market sentiment was dampened as India's services sector contracted in February and fell to a six-month low, as new work orders suffered amid weak underlying demand conditions, says a monthly survey.

The seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index fell from 51.7 in January to 47.8 in February, its lowest level since August.

Overseas, weakening trend in Asian bourses as the fallout from Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs continued to spook investors and dampen the market sentiment, brokers said.

The losses came even as Bharatiya Janata Party's strong showing in three Northeast states, they added.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Kangana Ranaut wanted to break the television screen for Sridevi

Sridevi had met Kangana Ranaut at an event just few days before her death.
 

10GB free data for Reliance Jio users: Here's how to avail it

Users can check the data add-ons via MyJio app on their smartphone.
 

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A with voice control support unveiled: Specifications, price and more

The Mi TV 4A sports an ultra-thin profile. As far as the overall design is concerned, Xiaomi has retained the near bezel-less look.
 

Husband's hilarious “Dude-oir” shoot to cheer cancer-stricken wife goes viral

Dudeoir photos are much liked boudoir photos, the only difference is that these feature a dude. (Photo: Facebook/StephanieArnet)
 

Man and dog's twinning photos send Twitter into frenzy, inspire trend

Liam Rice's tweet received over 214 thousand retweets and more than 576 thousand likes. (Photo: Twitter/LiamRice)
 

Python devouring deer weighing more than itself leaves scientists shocked

The fawn suffered fractured ribs and vertebrae (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Mahindra unveils new variant of tourer bike Mojo at Rs 1.49 lakh

Mojo will now be available to a wider range of consumers in more than 60 cities across India.

Gold futures gain 0.14 per cent on global cues

Globally, gold rose 0.28 per cent to USD 1,326.30 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex falls 250 points, Nifty slips below 10,400 level

The NSE Nifty was trading down by 90.40 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 10,367.95. (Photo: AP)

Rupee gains 9 paise against dollar in opening trade

Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some other currencies overseas and foreign capital inflows in the domestic equity markets supported the rupee. (Photo: PTI)

Passengers not to be charged for MDR booking of railway tickets

This will further help in promoting digital and cashless transactions. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham