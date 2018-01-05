search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Following Amla’s wicket, de Villiers and captain du Plessis ensured that the Proteas were back in the game.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 1st Test: AB de Villiers, du Plessis steer hosts to safety at lunch
 
Business, Market

Markets race to record highs on fund inflows, global leads

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2018, 4:13 pm IST
Sensex after opening on a strong footing, continued its upward march to hit an all-time high of 34,188.85.
The NSE Nifty also hit a record intra-day high of 10,566.10 and closed at 10,558.85, up 54.05 points, or 0.51 per cent.
 The NSE Nifty also hit a record intra-day high of 10,566.10 and closed at 10,558.85, up 54.05 points, or 0.51 per cent.

Mumbai: Market benchmarks closed at new peaks on Friday on widespread buying in telecom, consumer durables, realty, metal and banking stocks amid continuous foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex surged over 184 points to close at its lifetime high of 34,153.85, while the broader NSE Nifty ended at record 10,558.85.

 

Sentiment got a leg-up after the Lok Sabha yesterday gave its approval for Rs 80,000 crore recapitalisation bonds for strengthening public sector banks (PSBs), traders said.

Global cues were upbeat as well following a record- smashing run at the Wall Street overnight, with Dow Jones Industrial average going past the 25,000-mark for the first time.

The 30-share Sensex, after opening on a strong footing, continued its upward march to hit an all-time high of 34,188.85, breaking its previous (intra-day) record of 34,137.97 hit on December 27.

It lost some ground on profit-booking, before finally ending 184.21 points, or 0.54 per cent higher at 34,153.85, smashing its previous record close of 34,056.83 reached on December 29 last year. The gauge had gained 176.26 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty also hit a record intra-day high of 10,566.10 and closed at 10,558.85, up 54.05 points, or 0.51 per cent. It bettered its previous closing high of 10,531.50 reached on December 26 last year. This was the fifth straight week of gains for the markets.

 During the first week of 2018, the Sensex notched up a rise of 97.02 points, or 0.28 per cent. The Nifty gained 28.15 points, or 0.26 per cent.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Terminator-style robots may soon be real thanks to self-healing synthetic muscles

The muscles can self-repair any damage (Photo: Pixabay)
 

US has top secret airline that flies directly to mysterious military base Area 51

Going by the name of Janet, it has a fleet of Boeing 737 airliners operating from McCarran Internatonal Airport in Las Vegas.
 

Sticking to your New Year's resolutions can considerably reduce your risk of cancer

Sticking to your New Year's resolutions can reduce your risk of cancer. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Facial yoga makes women look younger, new study claims

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Prince Harry is unlikely to share his fortune with Meghan Markle

However, if Prince Harry was to move to America to live with Meghan, he wouldn’t be expected to file taxes in Britain. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
 

Experts warn new trend of drinking raw water could be life-threatening

Drinking raw water could be fata, experts warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold regains sheen on global cues, silver tops 40,000 level

Globally, gold rose by 0.72 per cent to USD 1,322 an ounce and silver by 0.58 per cent to USD 17.20 an ounce in New York.(Photo: Pixabay)

Sensex, Nifty hit new record high on fund inflows

The 30-share Sensex spurted 205 points, or 0.60 per cent, to all-time high of 34,175.21 pointsgauge had gained 176.26 points in the previous session.

Rupee advances gains against dollar in early trade

The dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas also supported the rupee's upmove. (Photo: PTI)

Nifty ends above 10,500, up 61 points

NSE Nifty opened higher at 10,469.40 and moved in a range of 10,513 and 10,441.45 before finishing at 10,504.80. (Photo: AP)

Sensex rebounds 176 points; Nifty reclaims 10,500-mark

NSE 50-share Nifty also closed higher by 61.60 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 10,504.80 after shuttling between 10,513 and 10,441.45.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham