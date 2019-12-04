Business Market 04 Dec 2019 Sensex, Nifty slide ...
Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty slide lower at open

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2019, 9:53 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 9:56 am IST
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 119.42 points or 0.29 per cent to 40,556.03 in early deals.
Experts said investors are worried after US President Donald Trump said that a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential polls.(Photo: File)
 Experts said investors are worried after US President Donald Trump said that a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential polls.(Photo: File)

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started off on a weaker note on Wednesday tracking sharp losses in Asian markets amid growing uncertainties about US-China trade deal talks.

Besides, investors seem to be be taking a cautious stance ahead of Reserve Bank's monetary policy outcome, which is due on Thursday.

 

The 30-share BSE gauge Sensex was down 119.42 points or 0.29 per cent to 40,556.03 in early deals.

Likewise, the 50-scrip NSE Nifty fell 36.90 points or 0.31 per cent to 11,957.30 in early trade.

Exchange data showed foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,131.12 crore on Tuesday.

Experts said investors are worried after US President Donald Trump said that a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential polls.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex settled at 40,675.45, down 0.31 per cent or 126.72 points; while, the Nifty closed at 11,994.20, showing a dip of 0.45 per cent or 54 points.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was trading 10 paise lower at 71.76 to the US dollar in early deals.

Asian stocks were trading sharply lower as investors turned more anxious seeing no breakthrough coming soon in US-China trade deal logjam.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.76 then fell to 71.78 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 12 paise over its previous closing.

Rupee slips 12 paise to 71.78 against US dollar in early trade

US President Donald Trump (Photo:AP)

What’ll happen to markets on December 15

Mercedes GLC SUV

Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift for Rs 52.75 L

The company is investing Rs 154 crore for now. The new facility, aimed at both the local and global markets, would directly employ 800 skilled operators and engineers.

GKN Aerospace to open new facility in Pune



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

What’ll happen to markets on December 15

US President Donald Trump (Photo:AP)

Market cautious ahead of MPC meet

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,731.33 crore in the capital market in the previous session.

Transfer of stocks to Karvy clients halted on SAT order

The decision came after Bajaj Finance challenged Sebi's decision to return to Karvy’s clients the securities that the broking house had illegally pledged to raise money for itself.

Rupee settles flat at 71.66 against US dollar

The domestic unit finally settled at 71.66, unchanged from its previous closing price.

Sensex slips over 126 points; metal stocks drag

The broader NSE Nifty settled at 11,994.20, showing a dip of 0.45 per cent or 54 points.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham