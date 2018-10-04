search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex tanks over 800 points to close at 35,169; Nifty ends at 10,599

PTI
Published Oct 4, 2018, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 4, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
The BSE 30-share barometer pared some losses and ended 806.47 points, or 2.24 per cent, lower at 35,169.16.
The NSE Nifty index too fell 259.00 points, or 2.39 per cent, to 10,599.25. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The NSE Nifty index too fell 259.00 points, or 2.39 per cent, to 10,599.25. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: Markets went into a free fall on Thursday with the benchmark Sensex crashing over 806 points to end below the 35,200-level after the rupee crashed to a new life-time low and global crude price breached the USD 86 a barrel.

The weakness in other Asian markets and a lower opening of the european shares added to negative sentiments on the domestic bourses.

 

A sharp plunge mainly in healthcare, IT, oil and gas, banking and auto pulled the Sensex lower by 806.47 points, or 2.24 per cent, to close at 35,169.16 points, extending losses for the second straight day.

Intra-day, it hit a low of 35,022.12. This is the lowest closing since July 2 when it had settled at 35,264.41.

The gauge had lost 550.51 points on Wednesday on worsening rupee woes coupled with surging crude oil prices and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The bloodbath on bourses was primarily triggered by continued slide in the rupee which hit yet another low of 73.81 (intra-day) against the dollar, brokers said.

Participants indulged in an intense sell-off after the crude hit a four-year high to breach the USD 86 a barrel and the rupee hitting record lows.

Besides, traders have been cautious ahead of the outcome of the ongoing three-day RBI policy meet that began on Wednesday.

Also, weak cues from other most Asian markets as high US yield and upbeat economic data led to fear that investors would move to the US, accelerating selling pace on the domestic bourses, they added.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also cracked the 10,600-level by falling 259 points, or 2.39 per cent, to close at 10,599.25 after hitting a low of 10,547.25. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Paris bans cars on first Sunday of every month to improve air quality

Of the 13 major cities surveyed, only Moscow's air was more polluted. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man left with red-tinted vision due to overdose of erectile dysfunction drug

He has been facing the issue despite getting treatment for a year (Photo: Pixabay)
 

5 ways to share your love story at your wedding

Make vows more heartfelt and personal by saying how you felt when you first met, went on your first date, and so on. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2018 Datsun GO & GO+ features revealed

Datsun revealed the GO and GO+ facelift a few days back and confirmed that the updated GO twins will go on sale in India on 10 October, 2018.
 

Mukesh Ambani emerges richest Indian for 11th year in row: Forbes

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
 

Here are the wedding trends of 2018

Nowadays, people try to be as creative as they can possibly be with the invitation cards. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex plummets over 800 points on sinking rupee, weak global cues

The NSE Nifty index too fell 213.15 points, or 1.96 per cent, to 10,645.10.

Rupee hits new record low of 73.77, plunges 43 paise against US dollar

Rupee crashed below 73 mark against dollar for the first time ever on strong demand for American currency from importers.

Sensex crashes over 500 points on rupee woes, rising crude concerns

The NSE Nifty fell 188.90 points, or 1.74 per cent, to 10,669.35.

FIEO flags global protectionism

The trade war between US and China will provide opportunity to India in respect of many products yet the issue of market access and diversification to new market will take some time to fructify, said the FIEO chief.

Investor wealth plunges Rs 1.71 lakh crore as stocks tumble

Investor wealth eroded by Rs 1.71 lakh crore on Wednesday in tandem with a weak broader market where the BSE benchmark Sensex plunged over 550 points.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham