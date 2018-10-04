search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw has made his international debut as Virat Kohli-led India take on West Indies in the first Test in Rajkot. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1: Rahul gets out early but Shaw on a roll
 
Business, Market

Sensex crashes over 500 points on rupee woes, rising crude concerns

PTI
Published Oct 4, 2018, 9:32 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2018, 10:08 am IST
The BSE 30-share barometer tumbled 527.94 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 35,447.69 in early trade.
The NSE Nifty fell 188.90 points, or 1.74 per cent, to 10,669.35.
 The NSE Nifty fell 188.90 points, or 1.74 per cent, to 10,669.35.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex cracked over 500 points in early session on Thursday as rupee hit another low amid weak global cues and fears of widening current account of deficit.

The international benchmark Brent crude breached the US 86 per barrel level, nearing its four-year high. The BSE 30-share barometer tumbled 527.94 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 35,447.69 in early trade with most of the sectoral indices trading in the negative zone.

 

The laggards include Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Infosys, Coal India, SBI, HDFC Bank, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, NTPC, and PowerGrid, falling up to 4.75 per cent. The gauge had lost nearly 550 points in the previous session on Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty index too fell 164.60 points, or 1.53 per cent, to 10,693.65. Brokers said weakness was seen in most Asian markets as high US yield and good economic data led to fear that investors would move to the US, dampened trading sentiments here. The rupee's plunge to a new record low of 73.77 against the dollar by falling 44 paise in early trade, too, weighed on investor mood.

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu will hold an inter-ministerial meeting later in the day to discuss trade deficit and its impact on rupee as well as ways to boost exports, an official told PTI.

Representatives from the department of economic affairs, coal ministry, steel ministry, oil ministry and department of pharmaceuticals are expected to attend the meeting.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,550 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 1,402 crore on Wednesday. Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan were trading sharply lower by falling over 1 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.20 per cent higher on Wednesday. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T’s highlight will be the new Screen Unlock

The Screen Unlock also relies on proprietary algorithms and faster animations from OnePlus to enhance the unlocking speeds.
 

BJP vs Cong: PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor shortlisted for Raymond Crossword Book awards

Popular category at Raymond Crossword Book Awards comprises awards in 5 categories, which includes best fiction, biography, non-fiction, Business and Management, Health and Fiction and Children’s Writing. (Photos: PTI)
 

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Child abuse leaves 'molecular scars' in victims' DNA

The researchers found a distinctive methylation difference between victims and non-victims in 12 regions of the men's genomes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tata Harrier undergoes endurance testing in latest teaser video

The carmaker recently uploaded two videos to show the development and testing being done on the Harrier.
 

Umbilical cord stem cells may help repair cleft palate

Researchers describe the stem cell procedure in an infant with cleft lip and palate, diagnosed by ultrasound before birth.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee hits new record low of 73.77, plunges 43 paise against US dollar

Rupee crashed below 73 mark against dollar for the first time ever on strong demand for American currency from importers.

FIEO flags global protectionism

The trade war between US and China will provide opportunity to India in respect of many products yet the issue of market access and diversification to new market will take some time to fructify, said the FIEO chief.

Investor wealth plunges Rs 1.71 lakh crore as stocks tumble

Investor wealth eroded by Rs 1.71 lakh crore on Wednesday in tandem with a weak broader market where the BSE benchmark Sensex plunged over 550 points.

Sensex crashes 550 points on rupee woes, rising crude concerns

The BSE benchmark Sensex plunged over 550 points on Wednesday to slip below the 36,000-level after the rupee collapsed to a new life-time low amid surging crude oil prices and unabated foreign fund outflows. (Photo: PTI)

Sensex falls over 400 pts as rupee slips to lifetime low against US dollar

The BSE Sensex fell over 400 points to and the NSE Nifty dropped over 141 points in afternoon trade on Wednesday after the rupee dropped to a new low amid sustained foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham