Business Market 04 Sep 2019 Market crumbles unde ...
Business, Market

Market crumbles under weight of bad news

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVI RANJAN PRASAD
Published Sep 4, 2019, 2:02 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 2:02 am IST
Only IT and Healthcare stocks were able to buck the trend on account of a sharp weakening in the rupee.
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI
 Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 fell more than two per cent on Tuesday over mounting slowdown worries, as reflected in the latest economic data, escalation in US-China trade war and rapidly weakening local currency.

Incessant heavy selling by the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who dumped equties worth Rs 2,016.20 crore, led to panic selling even in the broader market as it opened after a long weekend.

 

A slew of negative news piled up over the long weekend, latest being the US and China indulging in fresh tariff war, with both sides announcing fresh rounds of import duties, and the deepening domestic slowdown, with paltry growth in eight core sectors, which slipped to 2.1 per cent during July from 7.3 per cent a year ago.

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchas-ing Managers Index data also came lower at 51.4 in August from 52.5 in July, further supporting the economic slowdown view.

As expected, the market fell on Tuesday given the negative cues,with India recording the lowest GDP growth in the last 25 quarters to 5 per cent for the April-June 2019 period, lower auto sales for August, GST collections below Rs 1 lakh crore in August and fears of PSU banks merger announcement slowing down credit growth.

Big market voices also echoed the slowdown in the economy, with State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar saying, “Almost all the sectors are seeing slowdown” and Housing Develop-ment Finance Corporation Chairman Deepak Parekh saying, "Thousands of residential homes were finding no takers."

Only IT and Healthcare stocks were able to buck the trend on account of a sharp weakening in the rupee.

The market mayhem was evident from just two stocks in Nifty 50 and Sensex baskets closing in the green–Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies, and all BSE Sectoral indices closing in the red, with BSE Metal, Bankex, Consumer Durable and Realty falling by 3.23 to 2.35 per cent.

The sharp intraday fall in the rupee to Rs 72.40 a dollar as against the previous close of 71.40, by one rupee, made matters worse for the foreign investors rushing to exit stocks.

...
Tags: sensex, us-china trade war, foreign portfolio investors, sbi chairman rajnish kumar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd faces insolvency

The government move came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month announcing a slew of measures, including an upfront capital infusion of Rs 70,000 crore, to help the public sector banks. (Photo: Financial chronicle)

Government clears Rs 9,000 crore infusion in IDBI Bank

Tata’s rival Ashok Leyland, the second biggest commercial vehicles maker, also reported 50 per cent decline in sales at 8,296 units, down from 16,628 units it sold last year.

Truck sales plunge in August

The top losers in the pack included Indian Bank (-11.96 per cent), Canara Bank (-11.94 per cent), Union Bank (-10.11 per cent), Oriental Bank of Commerce (-9.99 per cent) and Punjab National Bank (-8.94 per cent).

Market punishes PSU banks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra gets hubby Nick Jonas’ age wrong on Instagram, see what happened next

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Renault Triber vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Which one’s better?

Both are priced similarly and thus we are going to compare individual variants of the two, to find out which one is the better choice for you.
 

Arjun Kapoor takes a cue from SRK song to woo ladylove Malaika Arora, see photo

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Austria. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US school bans 'Harry Potter' series, stating risk of 'conjuring evil spirits'

The official told the newspaper that he contacted several exorcists in the US and abroad and they reportedly suggested removing the popular book series. (Photo: AP)
 

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri protestor who lost vision

Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult filmstar while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury. (Photo: ANI)
 

Top car news: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios review, Renault Kwid facelift, Kia Seltos pics

he Kia Seltos is available in two trims - the Tech Line and the GT Line.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Nifty support seen near 10637

The sharp fall in rupee to Rs 72.40 per dollar as against previous close at 71.40 by one rupee made the matter worse for the foreign investors.

Government hikes ethanol price to cut oil import bill by $1billion

Increased ethanol blending in petrol is expected to replace 2 million tonnes of oil annually, helping save $1 billion in import bill.

Rupee tanks 97 paise to 9-month low on weak macro data, strong dollar

Rupee settled down by 97 paise at 72.39 per dollar, logging its worst single-day fall since August 5 and the lowest closing level since November 13, 2018.

Gold prices gain Rs 538 to Rs 38,987 per 10 gm

Gold prices traded positive on Tuesday on trade talks uncertainty after new tariffs from the US and China came into effect from September 1, said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities. (Representional Image)

Sensex crashes 770 points following weak macroeconomic data

Top losers in the Sensex pack included ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, HDFC IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, RIL and ONGC -- falling up to 4.45 per cent. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham