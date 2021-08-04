Business Market 04 Aug 2021 Gold gains Rs 123; s ...
Business, Market

Gold gains Rs 123; silver zooms Rs 766

PTI
Published Aug 4, 2021, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2021, 4:39 pm IST
Silver also zoomed Rs 766 to Rs 66,926 per kilogram from Rs 66,160 per kilogram in the previous trade
In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,815 per ounce. (AFP Photo)
 In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,815 per ounce. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose by Rs 123 to Rs 46,992 per 10 gram amid gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,869 per 10 grams.

 

Silver also zoomed Rs 766 to Rs 66,926 per kilogram from Rs 66,160 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi rose by Rs 123 with recovery in COMEX gold prices," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,815 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 25.71 per ounce.

...
Tags: gold, gold and silver, gold prices, silver prices
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Hong Kong shares rose by 0.88 per cent due to gains in tech and consumer companies. (AP Photo)

Sensex breaches 54K mark for first time, HDFC jumps 4.6 pc

Auto financiers disclosed that people are opting for long-tenure loans of two to four years for purchasing vehicles. — Representational image/DC

Sales of bikes, cars pick up in Andhra Pradesh

Power distribution companies are estimated to have suffered a loss of Rs 90,000 crore in FY21, according to Niti Aayog. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Discoms may incur `75,000 cr loss in FY22

On Tuesday ACMA said the turnover of the automotive component industry fell 3 per cent year-on-year at Rs 3.4 lakh crore ($45.9 billion) in FY21. (Twitter)

Auto component industry turnover falls for 2nd year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Fuel prices rise on 17th day, petrol price hiked by 20 paise, diesel by 55 paise

Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 55 paise. (PTI Photo)

HGS Q1 profit at Rs 49.2 crore, expects strong growth despite COVID challenges

Hinduja Global Solutions CEO Partha De Sarkar addressing a press conference about the company's business initiatives and growth strategy in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Rupee recovers 9 paise to close at 74.38, snaps 2-day losing run

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.47 against the US dollar. (PTI Photo)

Forex reserves up by $135 billion in pandemic

Foreign currency, which accounts for 93 per cent of the forex reserves, grew from $442 billion to $568 billion during the pandemic—between April 2020 and July 2021. — DC Image

Sensex, Nifty start on choppy note

The 30-share BSE index was trading 54.44 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 52,382.95 in initial deals. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->