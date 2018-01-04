search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex rebounds 176 points; Nifty reclaims 10,500-mark

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2018, 3:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 3:57 pm IST
BSE benchmark Sensex opened higher at 33,912.49 and hovered in a range of 33,995.40 to 33,802.13.
NSE 50-share Nifty also closed higher by 61.60 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 10,504.80 after shuttling between 10,513 and 10,441.45.
 NSE 50-share Nifty also closed higher by 61.60 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 10,504.80 after shuttling between 10,513 and 10,441.45.

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rebounded by over 176 points to finish at 33,970 on Thursday while the broader Nifty reclaimed the 10,500-mark as investors piled into recently- battered metal, capital goods and consumer durables stocks.

The BSE benchmark Sensex opened higher at 33,912.49 and hovered in a range of 33,995.40 to 33,802.13 before finishing at 33,969.64, showing a gain of 176.26 points or 0.52 per cent.

 

The gauge had lost 263.45 points in the previous three sessions.

The NSE 50-share Nifty also closed higher by 61.60 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 10,504.80 after shuttling between 10,513 and 10,441.45.

Investor sentiment was bolstered after a monthly survey showed the Indian services sector returned to marginal growth in December as new orders broadly stabilised.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 'I was in a wedding and smashed my face'

Weddings are a special occasion and everyone hopes the affair will go as smoothly as possible. (Photo: Youtube/NoahNicholls)
 

Your hair colour affects how the opposite sex views you

Well, looks like blondes do have more fun! (Photo: Pixabay)
 

South Africa vs India, Tests ODIs T20s: Schedule, squads, match-timings, live stream

The Proteas, who are the closest challengers to India at the top of the Test rankings, have a full-strength squad as they are boosted with a return of several key players. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman dumps boyfriend because of his ‘creepy’ relationship with his sister

The woman had initially found Jack's close bond with his family attractive. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man beheads lover with sickle as he suspected her of cheating on him

Patel was later arrested by the police (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Now share your Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp

Users will soon be getting an option to tap to share on WhatsApp directly from Instagram’s photo sharing screen. The feature is still in testing phase and is available to a very limited number of users.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Deutsche Bank sets December 2018 Nifty target at 11,500

Indian equity markets saw strong gains coupled with record-low volatility.

Gold futures slip 0.43 per cent on weak global cues

Meanwhile, gold declined 0.40 per cent, to USD 1,307.30 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex rebounds 123 points in opening trade on Asian cues

The NSE Nifty moved up by 26.90 points, or 0.25 per cent, to trade at 10,470.10.

Rupee declines 8 paise against dollar in early trade

Dollar's gains against major world currencies after a strong US manufacturing data also impacted the rupee sentiment.

Sensex, Nifty make a slow start in 2018

After witnessing a steep fall from their record high on the first trading session of 2018, both Sensex and Nifty are finding it difficult to rally higher.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham