Sensex slips over 126 points; metal stocks drag

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
The 30-share BSE gauge settled at 40,675.45, down 0.31 per cent or 126.72 points.
The broader NSE Nifty settled at 11,994.20, showing a dip of 0.45 per cent or 54 points.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex on Tuesday fell over 126 points, dragged mainly by losses in metal stocks, tracking weak global sentiments in the wake of slapping of tariffs by the US on imports from Brazil and Argentina.

The 30-share BSE gauge settled at 40,675.45, down 0.31 per cent or 126.72 points. The index swung between a high of 40,885.03 and a low of 40,554.04 during the day.

 

The broader NSE Nifty settled at 11,994.20, showing a dip of 0.45 per cent or 54 points. In view of fresh tussle in the global trade, metal stocks came under pressure.

Besides, banking stocks saw selling pressure as investors took a cautious stance ahead of the RBI monetary policy meet.

On the Sensex chart, Yes Bank was the worst hit with 7.81 per cent decline. It was followed by Tata Steel, Vedanta, M&M, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors -- shedding as much as 5.07 per cent.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Kotak Bank, Infosys and HDFC were among the major gainers. 

...
The domestic unit finally settled at 71.66, unchanged from its previous closing price.

Rupee settles flat at 71.66 against US dollar

The move came in after the Reserve Bank last Friday referred DHFL to the NCLT Mumbai to resolve the debt crisis at the third largest pure-play mortgage player.

DHFL stock falls nearly 5 pc after NCLT admits RBI's petition

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that any complaint received in respect of implementation of the PMMY, including turning down of loan applications, delay in turn-around-time (TAT) and lenders' insisting on collateral/guarantor on certain occasions, are redressed in coordination with the respective banks.

Nearly 3 per cent of Mudra loans turn into bad loans: Govt

In the international market, gold was ruling higher at USD 1,463 per ounce, while silver was trading with gains at USD 16.91 per ounce.

Gold up Rs 80; silver gains Rs 101 per kg



