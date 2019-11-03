Business Market 03 Nov 2019 Q2 earnings, macro d ...
Business, Market

Q2 earnings, macro data key for markets this week: Analysts

PTI
Published Nov 3, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
With no major events due this week, market will focus on the next leg of corporate result announcements, said Vinod Nair of Geojit.
Over the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 1,106.97 points or 2.83 per cent. (Photo: File)
 Over the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 1,106.97 points or 2.83 per cent. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Quarterly earnings from bluechips like HDFC, macroeconomic data points and global cues would drive equity market sentiment this week, say analysts.

"With no major events due this week, market will focus on the next leg of corporate result announcements. Key players like HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma to announce results.

 

"Auto companies will be in radar after they reported weak set of sales for October," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Major companies set to announce their quarterly earnings this week are HDFC, Indian Overseas Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, Canara Bank, Cipla, Corporation Bank, Tata Steel, Ashok Leyland and Bank of Baroda.

PMI data for the services sector, scheduled for Tuesday, would also influence trading sentiment.

"We believe that Mr. Market would turn volatile in the weeks ahead as it will witness profit booking at higher levels, markets will also see a churn out of large caps with inflows in select midcaps," said Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.

Over the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 1,106.97 points or 2.83 per cent.

A lot will also depend on how global markets are performing as they will direct domestic sentiments, said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

Participants will also keep an eye on foreign fund inflows, crude oil prices and rupee-dollar movement, experts added.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading, share market outlook
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

We are cautiously optimistic. The reason why we are cautious is that we do not have a crystal ball. Many of the factors like high cost of acquisition, confusion related to BS-IV and BS-VI, issues related to finance norms and liquidity etc, continue to be there, said MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava.

Maruti Suzuki 'cautiously optimistic' over sales prospect in coming months

It is imperative to clarify that the reported sale of the Global Thomas Cook brand to Fosun of China does not include the regions of India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius, Thomas Cook India Chairman and Managing Director Madhavan Menon said in a statement.

Thomas Cook India not part of brand's global sale to China's Fosun: CMD

With total liabilities estimated at Rs 1.4 lakh crore, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, through the telecom sector association COAI, are seeking waiver of at least the penalty and interest on delayed payments, which constitute about half of the total dues, if a complete waiver of past liabilities is not possible.

Telco bailout will be contempt of SC; will set bad precedent: Jio to Prasad

In September this year, total overdue amount, which was not cleared even after 60 days of grace period offered by generators, stood at Rs 52,408 crore as against Rs 34,658 crore in the same month last year.

Power gencos' outstanding dues on discoms rise 37 pc to Rs 70,000 cr in Sept



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Leonardo Di Caprio with Greta Thunberg. (Photo: Instagram/ @leonardodicaprio)
 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

November trade begins on a weak note

The broader market outperformed with BSE Mid Cap Index up 0.18 per cent and BSE Small Cap Index up 0.32 per cent.

Labour productivity at multi-year low

Further, average monthly wage of a worker in the organised manufacturing sector rose to Rs 12,405 during FY16-18 from Rs 4,006 during FY01-FY05. However, the wage growth has slowed down lately.

Gold prices up Rs 181 to Rs 39,395 per 10 gram

Gold prices traded higher on worries over US-China trade deal.

Advancing for 6th day Sensex ends marginally higher; Yes Bank drops 5 per cent

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Axis Bank and ITC, rising up to 5.18 per cent.

Crude oil futures rise over 1 per cent to Rs 3,921 per barrel

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in November traded higher by Rs 41, 1.06 per cent, at Rs 3,921 per barrel in 20,637 lots.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham