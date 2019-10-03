Business Market 03 Oct 2019 Sensex falls 150 poi ...
Business, Market

Sensex falls 150 points on weak global cues

PTI
Published Oct 3, 2019, 10:39 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 10:39 am IST
The 30-share index tanked 151.70 points or 0.40 per cent to trade at 38,153.71.
The NSE gauge Nifty too fell about 51 points in opening deals.
 The NSE gauge Nifty too fell about 51 points in opening deals.

Mumbai: Falling for the third straight session, the BSE Sensex declined over 151 points in opening trade on Thursday following weak asian markets amid fresh trade war fears.

The NSE gauge Nifty too fell about 51 points in opening deals.

 

The 30-share index tanked 151.70 points or 0.40 per cent to trade at 38,153.71. While the broader Nifty was down 51.95 points or 0.46 per cent at 11,307.95 in opening trade.

The Sensex fall was mainly driven by Vedanta, Axis bank, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and L&T.

On the other hand,Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ITC Bajaj Auto, SBI and ICICI Bank were among the scrips trading in the green.

On Tuesday, the Sensex fell 361.92 points or 0.94 per cent to close 38,305.41. The broader Nifty too closed lower by 114.55 points, or 1 per cent, at 11,359.90.

Stock markets were shut on Wednesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Investors remained cautious as weak American jobs data raised concerned about the global economy, while the WTO triggered fresh trade war fears after it allowed the US to impose tariffs on the European Union, experts said.

Asian markets on Thursday were trading in the red. Nikkei fell two per cent, while Hang Seng was trading lower by 0.7 per cent.

Markets in China are closed for a public holiday.

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading about 20 paise lower at 71.27 against the American currency in morning deals.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.03 per cent to USD 57.71 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 1,298.56 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

the country has a strong startup ecosystem aThe recent policy measures announced by the government would further help to bring investments.

Favourable conditions exist to achieve USD 5 trillion economy target: official

Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month.

Saudi oil prices for Asia expected to jump in November after attack

A weak opening in domestic equities and rising demand for the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also weighed on the domestic currency.

Rupee slips 28 paise to 71.35 against USD in early trade

Powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission.

Skoda Kodiaq Scout launched in India at Rs 34 lakh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahatma Gandhi figures on postage stamp issued in France

A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

UP: 36-hour special session of Legislature to commemmorate Gandhi's 150th anniversary

Leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as they begin their speeches. (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 3: Siddharth, Koena, Arti and Rashami bear the torture

Siddharth Shukla.
 

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)
 

Dangerous apps on Play Store reach 300 million users

Be it the rise of malicious apps, or the recent trend of researchers calling out these apps, or both, but it is the Play Store’s reputation that is taking a hit.
 

Goat’s death sparks protest, costs Coal India Rs 2.7 crore in 3.5 hours

Operations were halted for three-and-a-half-hours, and resumed only after police intervened, Mehra said. Coal India has lodged a complaint at the local police station against the protesters. (Photo: Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Saudi oil prices for Asia expected to jump in November after attack

Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month.

Rupee slips 28 paise to 71.35 against USD in early trade

A weak opening in domestic equities and rising demand for the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also weighed on the domestic currency.

Bharat-22 ETF's 4th tranche to open on Thursday; govt expects to raise Rs 8,000 cr

The central public sector enterprises that are part of the Bharat-22 ETF include ONGC, IOC, SBI, BPCL, Coal India and Nalco.

Sensex tanks 362 points; Yes Bank crashes 22 per cent

Sensex crashed over 737 points in late afternoon trade, before finally finishing at 38,305.41, down 361.92 points. (Photo: File)

Pre-close: Sensex crashes over 737 points; Nifty cracks about 227 points

Yes Bank shares crashed over 24 per cent on Tuesday, a fifth consecutive session of fall. Other major laggards were IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Tata Steel and TCS.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham