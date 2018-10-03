search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty slips below 11,000

PTI
Published Oct 3, 2018, 10:09 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2018, 10:09 am IST
BSE 30-share barometer fell 231.08 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 36,295.06 after hitting a low of 36,325.15.
The NSE Nifty fell 93.55 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 10,914.75.
 The NSE Nifty fell 93.55 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 10,914.75.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell over 200 points and the NSE Nifty dropped below the 11,000-level in early trade on Wednesday after the rupee dropped to a new low amid sustained foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices.

The BSE 30-share barometer fell 231.08 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 36,295.06 after hitting a low of 36,325.15.

 

The gauge had gained 299 points on Monday after the RBI announced measures to shore up liquidity. Investors were also cautious ahead of the three-day RBI policy review scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Sectoral indices led by PSU, metal, infrastructure, power, oil and gas, auto, capital goods, realty and consumer durables stocks were trading in the negative terrain, falling by up to 1.43 per cent.

The NSE Nifty fell 93.55 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 10,914.75.

Top laggards include Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paint, TCS, Coal India, HDFC Bank, SBI and IndusInd Bank, falling up to 2.18 per cent.

However, Yes Bank continued its recovery for the second straight day and rose 7 per cent. ONGC, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, ITC and Sun Pharma were also trading in the green on bargain buying.

Foreign funds sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,842 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,805 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil near USD 85 a barrel, the rupee weakening by 43 paise to hit an all-time low of 73.34 against the dollar, and a mixed trend in other Asian markets also influenced trading sentiment here.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.40 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.56 per cent in early deals. Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at record high by rising 0.46 per cent on Tuesday. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe swinging by Venus on way to sun

This illustration from NASA shows the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft approaching the sun. Launched in August 2018, the spacecraft will get a gravity assist on October 3, 2018, as it passes within 1,500 miles of Venus. (Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA via AP)
 

Scrawny dwarf planet, named Goblin, found well beyond Pluto

A round frozen world just 186 miles (300 kilometres) across, the Goblin was spotted by astronomers in 2015 around Halloween, thus its spooky name. (Photo: AP)
 

Bangladeshi group hacks Virat Kohli’s website, hits out at ICC; here’s what happened

While Virat Kohli did not feature in the Asia Cup, India managed to beat Bangladesh in the final to win the tournament for the seventh time. (Photo: AP)
 

To hell with what people have to say: Ravi Shastri claps back at trolls

Shastri hit back at trolls saying he is not worried about his job as long as he is performing his best. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rs 1,997 crore spent on salaries, perks of MPs in 4 years

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced a 100 per cent salary hike for MPs in the Union budget 2018.
 

World’s first Hyperloop passenger capsule unveiled

In 2019, this capsule will be fully optimised and ready for passengers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee hits new low of 73.34, plunges 43 paise against US dollar

Rupee crashed below 73 mark against the dollar for the first time ever on strong demand for American currency from importers.

Oil near four-year high as Washington's Iran sanctions loom

Crude prices soaring and many currencies in emerging markets, including India’s rupee and Indonesia’s rupiah declining, analysts warn that economic growth may be eroded.

Sensex surges 299 points on liquidity boost, macro data

BSE Sensex finally closing higher by 299.00 points, or 0.83 per cent, at 36,526.14.

Gold drops Rs 75; silver falls by Rs 150

Gobally, gold dropped 0.57 per cent to USD 1189.40 per ounce while silver fell 0.63 per cent to USD 14.62 per ounce in New York.

UIDAI asks telcos to submit plan to discontinue Aadhaar-based eKYC

Supreme Court, last week, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed private companies to use the 12-digit biometric ID-based eKYC. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham