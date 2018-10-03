search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Rupee hits new low of 73.34, plunges 43 paise against US dollar

PTI
Published Oct 3, 2018, 9:37 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2018, 9:42 am IST
Concerns of fears of rising fiscal deficit and capital outflows mainly weighed on the domestic currency.
Rupee crashed below 73 mark against the dollar for the first time ever on strong demand for American currency from importers.
 Rupee crashed below 73 mark against the dollar for the first time ever on strong demand for American currency from importers.

Mumbai: The Indian rupee Wednesday crashed below the 73 mark against the dollar for the first time ever on strong demand for the American currency from importers amid rising global oil prices and unabated capital outflows.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency dropped 43 paise to 73.34 against the US dollar in the early trade. The rupee opened lower at 73.26 and weakened further to quote at 73.34 a dollar against its previous closing of 72.91 on Monday.

 

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares net worth a net of Rs 1,842 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows and soaring crude oil prices that crossed the USD 85 per barrel.

The rupee on Monday tumbled 43 paise to end at a two-week low of 72.91 against the US dollar on steady capital outflows.

Forex dealers said besides strong demand for the American currency from importers, concerns of fears of rising fiscal deficit and capital outflows mainly weighed on the domestic currency.

Forex market remained closed on Tuesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex dropped by 137.62 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 36,388.52 in opening trade on Wednesday. 

Tags: rupee, dollar, american currency, indian currency
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe swinging by Venus on way to sun

This illustration from NASA shows the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft approaching the sun. Launched in August 2018, the spacecraft will get a gravity assist on October 3, 2018, as it passes within 1,500 miles of Venus. (Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA via AP)
 

Scrawny dwarf planet, named Goblin, found well beyond Pluto

A round frozen world just 186 miles (300 kilometres) across, the Goblin was spotted by astronomers in 2015 around Halloween, thus its spooky name. (Photo: AP)
 

Bangladeshi group hacks Virat Kohli’s website, hits out at ICC; here’s what happened

While Virat Kohli did not feature in the Asia Cup, India managed to beat Bangladesh in the final to win the tournament for the seventh time. (Photo: AP)
 

To hell with what people have to say: Ravi Shastri claps back at trolls

Shastri hit back at trolls saying he is not worried about his job as long as he is performing his best. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rs 1,997 crore spent on salaries, perks of MPs in 4 years

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced a 100 per cent salary hike for MPs in the Union budget 2018.
 

World’s first Hyperloop passenger capsule unveiled

In 2019, this capsule will be fully optimised and ready for passengers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Oil near four-year high as Washington's Iran sanctions loom

Crude prices soaring and many currencies in emerging markets, including India’s rupee and Indonesia’s rupiah declining, analysts warn that economic growth may be eroded.

Sensex surges 299 points on liquidity boost, macro data

BSE Sensex finally closing higher by 299.00 points, or 0.83 per cent, at 36,526.14.

Gold drops Rs 75; silver falls by Rs 150

Gobally, gold dropped 0.57 per cent to USD 1189.40 per ounce while silver fell 0.63 per cent to USD 14.62 per ounce in New York.

UIDAI asks telcos to submit plan to discontinue Aadhaar-based eKYC

Supreme Court, last week, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed private companies to use the 12-digit biometric ID-based eKYC. (Photo: DC)

BSE launches commodity derivative contracts in gold and silver

Leading bourse BSE on Monday became the first stock exchange in the country to launch the commodity derivative contracts in gold and silver. Till date, commodity contracts are available only on MCX and NCDEX, the two specialised commodity derivatives exchanges in the country.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham