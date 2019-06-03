Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Market 03 Jun 2019 Sensex jumps over 20 ...
Business, Market

Sensex jumps over 200 points ahead of RBI policy meet

PTI
Published Jun 3, 2019, 9:56 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 9:56 am IST
The 30-share index was trading 203.82 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 39,918.02.
The broader NSE Nifty spurted 48.35 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,971.15.
 The broader NSE Nifty spurted 48.35 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,971.15.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 200 points in early trade on Monday driven by gains in financial stocks ahead of the Reserve Bank's bi-monthly policy review.

The 30-share index was trading 203.82 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 39,918.02. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 48.35 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,971.15.

 

In the previous session on Friday, the Sensex settled 117.77 points, or 0.30 per cent, lower at 39,714.20, and the Nifty settled lower by 23.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 11,922.80.

Top Sensex gainers in early session Monday include Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, HUL, HDFC twins, PowerGrid, TCS and Bajaj Finance, rising up to 3 per cent. While, ONGC, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, M&M and RIL fell up to 1.77 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is slated to announce its bi-monthly policy Thursday. The central bank had cut the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points each in its last two policy reviews.

The MPC headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet for three days beginning June 3 to firm up the second bi-monthly monetary policy of the fiscal.

According to experts, the Reserve Bank may go for another round of rate cut, third in a row, on Thursday to prop up the economic growth which dropped to a five-year low in the final quarter of 2018-19.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 676.15 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 394.09 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a weak note in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the rupee also appreciated 24 paise to 69.45 against the US dollar. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 1.13 per cent lower at 61.29 per barrel. 

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

“We are seeing a lot of traditional safe-haven hedging ... coming back to the fray,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner, SPI Asset Management. (Representational Image)

Gold hits 2-month high as recession concerns burnish safe-haven appeal

Jet’s former partners, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines Inc, have been among the first to announce new Indian routes to replace ones previously flown by Jet.

Collapsed Jet Airways' ex-partners, rivals scramble to fill India capacity void

Forex dealers said, the local currency gained strength ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meet.

Rupee rises 31 paise against dollar in early trade

As per World Health Organization statistics, tobacco usage kills 1 million Indians each year-nearly 10% of all deaths-out of which 48% die of cardiovascular diseases and 10% through cancer.

Money talk: Prize for kicking the butt - Rs 8 crore!



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

11-year-old blacklisted Polish girl writes letter to PM Modi seeking return

Kotlarska an artist and photographer, was on a multiple entry B2B visa to India. She had gone to Sri Lanka to renew her Indian visa but was sent back by the Indian authorities on March 24. (Photo: Twitter I Marta Kotlarska)
 

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

Workers preparing for Vermicelli during Ramzan in Varanasi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

The streaker was later identified as a Russian swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski. (Photo: AP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex trips 118 points; auto, financial stocks drag

The NSE Nifty too edged 23 points down to settle below the 12,000-mark.

Market to remain range-bound; focus on macro data, rates

Sensex drops over 200 points; Nifty below 11,900

In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty was down 64.65 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 11,881.25. (Photo: File)

Rupee snaps 3-day losing streak; settles 17 paise against dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex), the domestic currency witnessed heavy volatility.

FPIs remain buyers for fourth consecutive month; infuse Rs 9,031 cr in May

According to the latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused a net sum of Rs 7,919.73 crore into equities and Rs 1,111.42 crore in the debt market during May 2-31. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham