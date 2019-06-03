Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Market 03 Jun 2019 Indian markets rally ...
Business, Market

Indian markets rally, rate cut bets firm after weak GDP growth

REUTERS
Published Jun 3, 2019, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
The continued drop in global crude oil prices amid concerns of a global slowdown as trade war tensions, aided market sentiment.
The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.571 per cent at 11,991.10 while the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.58 per cent to 39,946.35.
 The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.571 per cent at 11,991.10 while the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.58 per cent to 39,946.35.

Mumbai: India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped to a more than one-and-half-year low while shares and the rupee gained as a sharp decline in economic growth in the March quarter firmed expectations for at least a quarter-point rate cut on Thursday.

India’s economy grew at its slowest pace in more than four years in the January-March period, lagging China’s growth pace for the first time in nearly two years, raising the chances the central bank will cut rates for a third straight meeting.

 

Asia’s third-largest economy grew at a much slower-than-expected 5.8 per cent in the last quarter, compared with 6.4 per cent in China, government data showed on Friday.

The continued drop in global crude oil prices amid concerns about a global slowdown as trade war tensions heat up, also aided market sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.97 per cent at 0641 GMT, after falling as much as 9 basis points to 6.94 per cent versus Friday’s close, at which point it was at its lowest since Nov. 22, 2017.

“A 25-basis-point cut is the base case that the market is expecting. Now with the GDP figures, we are also looking at something more,” a senior trader at a private bank said, referring to a possible change in policy stance or a bigger rate cut.

Two-thirds of 66 economists predicted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would cut its repo rate by 25 basis points at its June 4-6 meeting, bringing it to 5.75 per cent - the lowest since July 2010. It is then expected to keep policy on hold at least until the end of next year.

“There are a lot of mixed cues for India; the GDP data is making a strong case for a rate cut by the RBI,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities.

“Everyday there is a different news flow. Earnings season has ended and there is no volatility from that end; generally the trend this week looks positive.”

The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.571 per cent at 11,991.10 while the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.58 per cent to 39,946.35.

Many economists and officials expect the government to push long-pending reforms in the next parliamentary session, beginning on June 17, after its landslide election victory.

The partially convertible rupee was at 69.43/44 per dollar versus its Friday close of 69.7050.

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange, bonds
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

Exports stood at 1,83,411 units in the previous month as against 1,82,419 units in the same month of 2018.

Bajaj Auto sales rise 3 per cent in May to 4.19 lakh units

India's manufacturing sector growth gains momentum in May: PMI

Current count of Nexa showrooms across India stands at more than 350; should be 400 by 2020.

Maruti Suzuki to expand Nexa footprint by opening new but smaller showrooms

Boeing said it has identified 21 737 NGs most likely to have the suspect parts and is advising airlines to check an additional 112 NGs. (Photo: File | AP)

US regulators say some Boeing 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

Does using a case equal to being poor?
 

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community. (Photo:AP)
 

Health comes first: On day 1, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan arrives on cycle to office

The Minister of Health and Family Welfare was photographed while riding to office, dressed in formals. (Photo: ANI)
 

'83: Ranveer Singh meets Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne, see pics

Ranveer Singh with the 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar and 'Spin King' Shane Warne. (Instagram)
 

11-year-old blacklisted Polish girl writes letter to PM Modi seeking return

Kotlarska an artist and photographer, was on a multiple entry B2B visa to India. She had gone to Sri Lanka to renew her Indian visa but was sent back by the Indian authorities on March 24. (Photo: Twitter I Marta Kotlarska)
 

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold hits 2-month high as recession concerns burnish safe-haven appeal

“We are seeing a lot of traditional safe-haven hedging ... coming back to the fray,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner, SPI Asset Management. (Representational Image)

Rupee rises 31 paise against dollar in early trade

Forex dealers said, the local currency gained strength ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meet.

Sensex jumps over 200 points ahead of RBI policy meet

The broader NSE Nifty spurted 48.35 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,971.15.

Sensex trips 118 points; auto, financial stocks drag

The NSE Nifty too edged 23 points down to settle below the 12,000-mark.

Market to remain range-bound; focus on macro data, rates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham