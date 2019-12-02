Business Market 02 Dec 2019 Sensex rises 80 poin ...
Business, Market

Sensex rises 80 points in early trade on strong Asia cues

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2019, 10:09 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 10:09 am IST
The 30-share index was trading 81.65 points, or 0.20 per cent, higher at 40,875.46.
The broader NSE Nifty was quoting 25.35 points, or 0.21 per cent, up at 12,081.40.
 The broader NSE Nifty was quoting 25.35 points, or 0.21 per cent, up at 12,081.40.

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex appreciated by over 80 points in early trade on Monday despite headwinds in form of weak GDP numbers, sliding rupee and rising crude prices.

However, a rally in other asian stock markets supported the domestic market, dealers said.

 

The 30-share index was trading 81.65 points, or 0.20 per cent, higher at 40,875.46 in morning session.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 25.35 points, or 0.21 per cent, up at 12,081.40.

Bharti Airtel emerged as the top gainer by surging 7.92 per cent after it announced to hike tariffs from December 3, followed by Reliance, Tata Motors, HUL, IndusInd Bank Axis Bank, Infosys and TCS.

On the other hand, TechM was was the biggest loser (2.55 per cent) in the Sensex pack, followed by ONGC, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, Tata Steen and Sun pharma.

On Friday, the BSE benchmark Sensex plummeted 336.36 points or 0.82 per cent to close at 40,793.81. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty also settled 95.10 points or 0.78 per cent down at 12,056.05.

India's second quarter GDP growth slowed sharply to 4.5 per cent, the weakest pace in more than six years, as manufacturing output hit a slump and consumer demand as well as private investment weakened.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 4 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.78 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 1.22 per cent to USD 61.23 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 1,892.29 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 953.62 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Asian markets rallied on Monday following report indicating strong Chinese factory activity that strengthened investors sentiment.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo surged on Monday after a report showed jump in Chinese factory activity.

On Saturday, China announced that its manufacturing sector expanded in November for the first time in seven months.

...
Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

This is the 28th consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI has remained above the 50-point mark.

India's mfg sector activity growth inches up in Nov; but remains subdued

Reliance Jio on Sunday said it will launch new unlimited plans from December 6, which will raise its voice and data tariff by up to 40 per cent.

Telecom stocks surge after tariff hike announcements

The price of plan with 365 days validity in the same category with daily data usage limit of 1.5 GB per day will cost 41.2 per cent more at Rs 2,399 from December 3 as against 1,699 at present.

Voda Idea to raise mobile call, data charges from Dec 3 by up to 50 pc

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.04 per cent to 98.31.

Rupee slips 4 paise against US dollar in early trade



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First woman pilot of Indian Navy to join operations today

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart; read post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee slips 4 paise against US dollar in early trade

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.04 per cent to 98.31.

Gold rallies Rs 143 on rupee depreciation, positive global trend

In the international market, gold traded higher at USD 1,458 per ounce.

Market tanks over growth worries

On a weekly basis, the Sensex advanced 434.40 points, or 1.07 per cent. while the Nifty rose 141.65 pointsm or 1.18 per cent.

Sensex, Nifty open at record peaks ahead of future and options expiry

Sustained foreign fund inflow ahead of the expiry of November futures and options (F&O) contracts on Thursday is contributing to the market rally, traders said. (Photo: File)

Rupee opens on a flat note; inches up 3 paise to 71.32 against USD

The rupee however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.37 against the dollar at 0931 hrs. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham