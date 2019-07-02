Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  India vs Bangladesh (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs BAN LIVE; Rohit Sharma completes century off 90 balls
 
Business Market 02 Jul 2019 Sensex gains 130 poi ...
Business, Market

Sensex gains 130 points; oil and gas, IT stocks save the day

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 4:16 pm IST
After a highly volatile session, Sensex settled 129.98 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 39,816.48.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included ONGC, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Maruti, HCL Tech, Mahindra and Mahindra, HUL, TechM and SBI -- rising up to 2.89 per cent. (Photo: File)
 Top gainers in the Sensex pack included ONGC, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Maruti, HCL Tech, Mahindra and Mahindra, HUL, TechM and SBI -- rising up to 2.89 per cent. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Continuing their rising streak for a second day, the BSE Sensex advanced by 130 points and the NSE Nifty added nearly 45 points on Tuesday, led by gains in oil and gas, IT and financial stocks.

After a highly volatile session, the 30-share index settled 129.98 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 39,816.48. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,838.49 and a low of 39,499.19.

 

The broader NSE Nifty too rose 44.70 points, or 0.38 per cent, to finish at 11,910.30. During the day, the index touched a high of 11,917.45 and a low of 11,814.70.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included ONGC, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Maruti, HCL Tech, Mahindra and Mahindra, HUL, TechM and SBI -- rising up to 2.89 per cent.

Yes Bank, on the other hand, was the biggest loser on the index, falling 7.60 per cent, after reports that a borrower defaulted on scheduled interest payments on a Rs 1,200-crore loan to the private lender.

Other losers included Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Hero MotoCorp -- shedding up to 2.47 per cent.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated by 6 paise to 69.01 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.22 per cent to USD 64.92 per barrel.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a mixed note, while equity markets in Europe were rangebound in their respective early sessions

...
Tags: sensex, nifty, bombay stock exchange, bse, national stock exchange, nse
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

Action against Takkar has been taken

Icra shares tumble over 5 pc after company sends MD and CEO on forced leave

The state administration declared a holiday on Tuesday for schools and colleges. (Photo: PTI)

India Inc hails selfless cops, newspaper boys; silent on Mumbai's falling infra

Some complaints of bottled water and packaged foods and drinks being sold at prices higher than MRP have been received, said Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo: File)

Government looking into overpricing of bottled water, packaged food

Digi Yatra would facilitate paperless travel and avoid identity check at multiple points, an official release had earlier said. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad airport launches Face Recognition system for entry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gaganyaan: ISRO teams up with Russian company to train Indian astronauts

In a statement on its website, Glavkosmos said it would render to HSFC services on consulting support of selection of candidates for the Indian astronauts, providing medical examination and space flight related training for the astronauts selected. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: Whalers bring ashore 27 feet catch, fishermen say ‘worth waiting for 31 years’

The resumption of whaling has been controversial outside Japan, drawing criticism from activists and anti-whaling countries, and whaling communities are sensitive to the optics of the hunt. (Photo: AFP video screengrab)
 

India Inc hails selfless cops, newspaper boys; silent on Mumbai's falling infra

The state administration declared a holiday on Tuesday for schools and colleges. (Photo: PTI)
 

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

‘We had paid Rs. 7 lakh to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead on Monday,’ Furqan’s elder brother said. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 

Total solar eclipse today across 11K km stretch over South Pacific, Chile, Argentina

The town of La Higuera will also be plunged into total darkness. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad airport launches Face Recognition system for entry

Digi Yatra would facilitate paperless travel and avoid identity check at multiple points, an official release had earlier said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee slips 11 paise to 69.05 vs USD in early trade

Forex traders said rupee is expected to trade in a narrow range as market participants will keep a close watch on the Union budget this week.

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy amid weak global cues

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included ONGC, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, RIL, L&T, HDFC, Bharit Airtel, Maruti and SBI, rising up to 1.15 per cent. (Photo: File)

Gold slides by Rs 130 on muted demand, weak global cues

Gold prices on reduced demand from jewellers and a weak global trend amid easing trade tension between the US and China, according to traders. (Representational Image)

PM Modi 2.0 to draft new sugar export policy post-Budget

Even the latest ICRA report suggests that after a record sugar production in SY2019, the output ICRA may decline in the forthcoming sugar season, SY2020, thanks to drought-like conditions in Mahara-shtra and Karnataka.

FPIs remain net buyers for 5th month in a row, pump Rs 10,384 cr in June

Except January, FPIs have been net buyers in 2019 till now and have invested a net Rs 9,031.15 crore in May, Rs 16,093 crore in April, Rs 45,981 crore in March and Rs 11,182 crore in February into the Indian capital markets. (Photo: Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham