search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex falls 159 points in early trade

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2018, 10:44 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2018, 10:44 am IST
The 30-share index dropped 158.93 points or 0.44 per cent to 35,264.55.
The BSE Sensex fell 159 points after opening 122 points higher on Monday, following selling pressure on select counters amid sustained capital outflows by foreign funds.
 The BSE Sensex fell 159 points after opening 122 points higher on Monday, following selling pressure on select counters amid sustained capital outflows by foreign funds.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell 159 points after opening 122 points higher on Monday, following selling pressure on select counters amid sustained capital outflows by foreign funds.

However, auto and IT stocks, led by Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Infosys and TCS, were trading higher up to 0.96 per cent. Asian stocks were trading lower, as trade tensions between the US and its trading partners still continues to be a key concern for investors. The 30-share index dropped 158.93 points or 0.44 per cent to 35,264.55. The gauge had gained 385.84 points in the previous session.

 

Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell below 10,700-mark by slipping 51.75 points or 0.48 per cent to 10,662.55. Sectoral indices led by power, FMCG, PSU, infrastructure, capital goods and banking stocks were trading in the negative zone, falling up to 1.07 per cent.

Major losers were NTPC, Vedanta, L&T, Coal India, ITC, ONGC, Axis Bank, RIL, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, HUL, Wipro, HDFC Bank and Power Grid, falling up to 3.29 per cent.

Brokers said sentiment remained weak in the absence of any positive trigger amid sustained capital outflows. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 157.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,262.83 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.48 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite index was down 1.13 per cent, following data showing a drop in Chinese factory activity and the expected imposition of US tariffs later this week, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng markets are closed for a public holiday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.23 per cent higher in Friday's trade.

Tags: benchmark, bse sensex, nifty, asian stocks
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Vinod Kambli, wife Andrea in ugly scuffle with music composer, father at mall

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea had an ugly verbal showdown with music composer Ankur Tiwari and his father RK Tiwari at the Mumbai mall. (Photo: PTI)
 

WhatsApp tips: How hackers can gain access to your account and how to prevent it

Privacy has been one of the core features of the WhatsApp, however, despite its secure end-to-end encryption and two-step verification process, it is possible for hackers to sneak their way into your account and extract your personal data by various means. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'The Wall is in The Hall': Rahul Dravid inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Rahul Dravid is the fifth Indian to be inducted to the prestigious group of ICC Hall of Fame that includes cricketing legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
 

Wimbledon 2018: 'With heavy heart' Andy Murray pulls out of championship

"I've made significant progress in practice and matches over the last 10 days but, after lengthy discussions with my team and with a heavy heart, we've decided that playing best-of-five-set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process,” said Andy Murray. (Photo: AP)
 

OnePlus 6 Red edition unveiled for global markets

OnePlus is teasing the handset for the Indian market as well, with the date of availability and prices yet to be announced.
 

Ask questions in Instagram Stories: A new app update leak

The feature doesn't seem to have rolled out to everyone yet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Market Khabar: Market to track monsoon for direction

Sensex closed 266 points lower at 35,423 and Nifty ended 108 points lower at 10,714.

Sensex sheds 179 points on weak rupee, Nifty ends at 10,589.10

The BSE Sensex slumped over 179 points to end at 35,037.64 on Thursday after the rupee collapsed to a lifetime low against the US dollar amid firming crude oil prices.

Sensex suffers more losses as rupee hits record low

Benchmark Sensex fell over 90 points in early trade on Thursday after the rupee sank to a lifetime low of 69.10 against the US dollar amid firming crude oil prices.

Sensex tanks 273 points on macro concerns, Nifty ends at 10,671.40

The BSE Sensex plunged nearly 273 points to close at a three-week low of 35,217.11 on Wednesday.

Gold falls to Rs 31,570 on weak global cues, muted demand

Gold remained weak for the second straight day and drifted lower by Rs 25 to Rs 31,570 per 10 gram amid weakening global trend and easing demand from the local jewellers at the bullion market on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham