Sensex begins FY19 on a firm note, rises over 100 points

PTI
Published Apr 2, 2018, 9:56 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 9:56 am IST
The broad-based NSE Nifty too was trading higher by 64.85 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 10,178.55.
Mumbai: Domestic equities opened on a firm note on the first trading day of the new financial year 2018-19 on Monday, with Sensex reclaiming the 33,000-mark by rising over 100 points amid positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE benchmark, which had lost 205.71 points on the last session of FY18 on Wednesday, rose 133.32 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 33,102.00.

 

The gains were led by auto, infrastructure, oil and gas, capital goods, healthcare, IT and metal stocks. Auto stocks such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, M&M and Bajaj Auto rose up to 2.46 per cent on the back of firm March sales data.

Other gainers include Adani Ports, Dr Reddy's, L&T, RIL, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ONGC, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank and TCS that gained up to 1.51 per cent. In contrast, ICICI Bank, Coal India, Axis Bank, Asian Paint, Wipro and Hindustan Unilever were trading in the negative zone.

Brokers said beginning of new financial year and April F&O series, amid positive Asian cues, boosted investor sentiment here.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.50 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.20 per cent in early trade. Markets in Hong Kong are shut on Monday. 

