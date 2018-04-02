search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Market kicks off new fiscal on high note; auto stocks rally

PTI
Published Apr 2, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
Sensex after a gap-up opening to regain the 33,000-mark advanced to hit a high of 33,289.34.
NSE 50-share Nifty also spurted by 98.10 points, or 0.97 per cent, to end at 10,211.80 after moving in a range of 10,220.10 and 10,127.75.
 NSE 50-share Nifty also spurted by 98.10 points, or 0.97 per cent, to end at 10,211.80 after moving in a range of 10,220.10 and 10,127.75.

Mumbai: Domestic stock market started the new fiscal on a positive note on Monday, with the flagship Sensex rising about 287 points to end above the key 33,000-level as index heavyweights RIL, Tata Motors and Maruti led the rally.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty also managed to close above the 10,200-mark. The bourses reopened today after a long weekend following holidays for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday on last Thursday and Friday, respectively.

 

Besides, a positive start in the April derivative series boosted investor sentiments as they indulged in creating fresh positions, brokers said. Sentiments also got a boost after several auto makers posted better-than-expected sales data for March month, they said.

However, other Asian markets turned weak after initial firmness due to profit-taking in late trade and any absence of cues form European markets that were closed for Easter.

The Sensex after a gap-up opening to regain the 33,000-mark advanced to hit a high of 33,289.34 before terminating at 33,255.36, showing a hefty gain of 286.68 points, or 0.87 per cent.

The gauge had lost 205.71 points on the last session of FY18 on Wednesday, The NSE 50-share Nifty also spurted by 98.10 points, or 0.97 per cent, to end at 10,211.80 after moving in a range of 10,220.10 and 10,127.75.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

British man caught smuggling heroin out of Pakistan by hiding it in his shoes

Smuggling more than a kilo of drugs is punishable by death under Pakistani law (Photo: YouTube)
 

Young boxer who tragically died saved 7 lives by donating his organs

Young boxer who tragically died saved 7 lives by donating his organs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Leaked: An iPhone with Windows 10 Mobile?

HTC tried something similar with their flagship One M8 that ran Windows 10 Mobile as its operating system.
 

PETA calls for crackdown on illegal tail-docking, ear-cropping of puppies

PETA India urges people across India to refuse to take blades, knives, or scissors to dogs’ ears and tails for cosmetic purposes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Commonwealth Games 2018: Here’s India schedule at Gold Coast, Australia extravaganza

From India, a total of 227 athletes will be taking part in the mult-sport event which will go on till April 15. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 

5 health benefits of Meghan Markle's go-to smoothie

US actress and fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle leaves the iconic tourist attraction, Titanic Belfast, in Belfast on March 23, 2018, during the royal couple's first joint visit to Northern Ireland. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold rises by Rs 110 on global cues, jewellers' buying

Globally, gold rose 0.44 per cent to USD 1,330.80 an ounce and silver by 0.55 per cent to USD 16.44 an ounce in Singapore.

BSE to auction investment limits for Rs 11,000 crore govt bonds

Leading stock exchange BSE will auction investment limits for foreign investors to purchase government bonds worth over Rs 11,000 crore tomorrow.

Sensex begins FY19 on a firm note, rises over 100 points

The gains were led by auto, infrastructure, oil and gas, capital goods, healthcare, IT and metal stocks.

Gold rises on renewed US, China trade tensions

Gold fell 1.7 per cent last week in its biggest such drop since early December.

Sebi to come out soon with disclosure norms

Sebi has already issued a discussion paper on the matter seeking public feedback on whether to put restrictions on trading in shares, obligations of resolution professional during the proceedings, reclassification of promoters in the event of their holding comes down and related party transactions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham