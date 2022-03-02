Business Market 02 Mar 2022 Sensex slumps over 6 ...
Business, Market

Sensex slumps over 600 pts in early trade; Nifty slips below 16,650 level

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2022, 10:44 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2022, 10:44 am IST
Besides, surging international crude prices and unabated foreign capital outflows weighed on investor sentiment
The BSE gauge was trading 613.55 points or 1.09 per cent lower at 55,633.73 in early trade. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The BSE gauge was trading 613.55 points or 1.09 per cent lower at 55,633.73 in early trade. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 600 points in the opening session on Wednesday following a selloff in global equity markets amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Besides, surging international crude prices and unabated foreign capital outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

 

The BSE gauge was trading 613.55 points or 1.09 per cent lower at 55,633.73 in early trade. Likewise, the Nifty fell 175.30 points or 1.04 per cent to 16,618.60.

ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 3.46 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Maruti, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Ultratech Cement.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, M&M, Reliance Industries, PowerGrid, NTPC and Tech Mahindra were the gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index settled 388.76 points or 0.70 per cent higher at 56,247.28. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 135.50 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 16,793.90.

 

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday for Mahashivratri.

In Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai were trading with deep losses in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US finished sharply lower in the overnight session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude surged 5.73 per cent to USD 110.98 per barrel.

The US and EU have imposed various sanctions on Russia. These include curbs on Russia's biggest banks and excluding its financial institutions from the SWIFT global payments system. However, they have allowed its oil and natural gas supply to continue.

 

In the Indian capital markets, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,948.47 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

...
Tags: bse sensex, nse nifty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

The revenues for February 2022 are 18 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

GST collection up 18 per cent at over Rs 1.33 lakh crore in Feb

As per the ministry's data, the GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q3 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 38.22 lakh crore against Rs 36.26 lakh crore in Q3 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 5.4 per cent. (Representational Image/ PTI)

India registers 5.4 per cent economic growth in Q3

The Play Pass collection will include titles from sports, puzzles, or action games. (Photo: Twitter)

Google launches Play Pass in India to offer over 1,000 apps without ads

News

Oil bill to exceed $100 bn this fiscal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold may brave headwinds as a risk-hedge: WGC

Gold has historically performed well amid high inflation. In years when inflation was higher than 3 per cent, gold's price increased 14 per cent on an average. — DC Image

Worst Fortnight For Market As FPIs change tack

Sensex and Nifty-50 closed flat on Friday after a volatile session.(DC Illustration)

IPOs in 2021 beat three-year total

After last year's intense uncertainty, 2021 saw a record number of companies go public. According to PitchBook, a Morningstar company, nearly 1,500 companies went public worldwide this year as of December 14, raising almost $500 billion, almost double the amount raised in 2020. — Representational image/DC

Paytm effect: Red hot primary market cools down a bit

The BSE IPO Index has dipped close to 6 per cent after Paytm debuted, in the past two sessions. (PTI Photo)

Sensex tanks over 2,700 pts amid global meltdown as Russia invades Ukraine

The 30-share BSE gauge plummeted about 2,850 points during the session before closing at 54,529.91, registering a massive fall of 2,702.15 points or 4.72 per cent. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->