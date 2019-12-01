Business Market 01 Dec 2019 RBI interest rate de ...
Business, Market

RBI interest rate decision, macro data, global events to steer markets: Analysts

PTI
Published Dec 1, 2019, 11:44 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2019, 11:44 am IST
PMI data for manufacturing and services sectors are scheduled to come this week which may also impact trading at the bourses.
For the week ahead, November auto sales and RBI policy meet this week will influence the market. Main indices performance will be tepid, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.
 For the week ahead, November auto sales and RBI policy meet this week will influence the market. Main indices performance will be tepid, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

New Delhi: Macroeconomic data announcement, auto sales numbers, RBI interest rate decision and global events related to the US and China over Hong Kong would drive market sentiment this week, analysts said.

PMI data for manufacturing and services sectors are scheduled to come this week which may also impact trading at the bourses.

 

"For the week ahead, November auto sales and RBI policy meet this week will influence the market. Main indices performance will be tepid," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

Equity markets may on Monday also react to India's economic growth slipping further to a low of 4.5 per cent in July-September. The official data was released post market hours on Friday. "Markets will react to the GDP numbers in early trade on Monday. The recent feud between the US and China over Hong Kong could induce volatility in the global markets," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said.

Amar Ambani, Senior President and Head of Research  Institutional Equities, YES Securities said, the GDP growth figure was as per their estimate and while there may be a mild negative reaction on Monday, it will not change the medium term trajectory for equities.

TradingBells Co-Founder and CEO Amit Gupta said other than the RBI policy, auto sales numbers and global cues will be important for the market this week.

The Sensex advanced 434.40 points or 1.07 per cent last week.

Rahul Gupta, Head of Research-Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services said," India's manufacturing and industrial sectors have been witnessing a slowdown along with fall in consumer demand, private investment and global slowdown. Thus, to revive growth we expect the RBI to again cut repo rate by 25 basis points in December 5 policy,".

...
Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, stock markets, share markets, trade, trading
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose 7.6 per cent at 78,013 units as against 72,533 cars in November last year.

Maruti reports 1.9 per cent dip in sales at 1,50,630 units in November

The government had been encouraging rich Saudis to invest, promoting such investment as a patriotic duty, particularly after Aramco’s oil facilities were attacked in September.

Saudi Aramco IPO oversubscribed so far, but not by big margin

Hallmarking will be mandatory from January 15, but a period of one year will be allowed to set up new hallmarking centres and to clear jewellers’ existing stocks.

Govt makes gold jewellery hallmarking mandatory from mid-January

The deal is expected to help Future Group strengthen its online sales and Amazon expand offline reach in India through Future Group's retail stores.

Future Group stocks soar over CCI nod to Amazon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Gold rallies Rs 143 on rupee depreciation, positive global trend

In the international market, gold traded higher at USD 1,458 per ounce.

Market tanks over growth worries

On a weekly basis, the Sensex advanced 434.40 points, or 1.07 per cent. while the Nifty rose 141.65 pointsm or 1.18 per cent.

Sensex, Nifty open at record peaks ahead of future and options expiry

Sustained foreign fund inflow ahead of the expiry of November futures and options (F&O) contracts on Thursday is contributing to the market rally, traders said. (Photo: File)

Rupee opens on a flat note; inches up 3 paise to 71.32 against USD

The rupee however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.37 against the dollar at 0931 hrs. (Photo: File)

Rupee settles 15 paise higher at 71.35 against US dollar

The rupee finally settled at 71.35, up 15 paise over its previous close.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham