Business Market 01 Feb 2020 Market gives thumbs ...
Business, Market

Market gives thumbs down to Union Budget 2020-21

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2020, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2020, 1:49 pm IST
Sensex was trading over 150 points higher ahead of the Budget presentation
Representational image
 Representational image

Market benchmark Sensex plunged over 450 points in afternoon session on Saturday after the Union Budget projected widening of fiscal deficit for the current financial year.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 452.14 points, or 1.11 per cent, lower at 40,271.35 at 1320 hours.

 

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty cracked 111.70 or 0.93 per cent, to 11,850.40.

Sensex was trading over 150 points higher ahead of the Budget presentation.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pegged the fiscal deficit at 3.8 per cent in the current fiscal, compared to the earlier target of 3.3 per cent of GDP.

In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said certain government securities will be open for foreign investors.

She said the government plans to increase investment limit for FPIs in corporate bonds from 9 per cent to 15 per cent.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included L&T, Tata Steel, ONGC, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank and SBI.

However, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, TCS and UltraTech Cement were trading higher.

The forex market remained closed for the weekend.

...
Tags: benchmark sensex, union budget 2020


Latest From Business

The 'escape clause' allows the government to breach its fiscal deficit target by 0.5 percentage points at times of severe stress in the economy

Fiscal deficit target raised to 3.8 pc from 3.3 pc for FY20

Representational image

Sitharaman proposes new personal tax regime, check new tax slabs

Representational image

Companies Act to be amended to decriminalise civil offences

Representational picture

Consumers must be free to choose electricity suppliers: FM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Asian currencies fall as worries mount over coronavirus epidemic

Onshore markets were closed on account of the extended Lunar New year holidays and will resume trading on Feb 3.

India's gold demand falls 9 pc on record prices in 2019: WGC

The WGC expects policy-led and industry-led initiatives to bring a marked shift in making the industry more transparent and organised this year, he said.

Rupee slips 19 paise to 71.47 against US dollar in early trade

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,014.27 crore on Wednesday as per provisional data.

Global Markets: Virus fears push Asian stocks to seven-week low

China’s yuan, which had steadied on Wednesday, was again falling - dropping 0.2 per cent to 6.9871 per dollar.

Sensex drops over 150 points; Nifty slips below 12,100

The broader NSE was trading 41.65 points, or 0.34 per cent, down at 12,087.85.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham