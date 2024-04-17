Mahindra Rolls Out Bolero Neo+ at Rs 11.39 lakh

Mahindra, the SUV specialist, on Tuesday introduced the new Bolero Neo+ SUV in India with prices starting from Rs 11.39 lakh for the entry-level P4 trim, and going up to Rs 12.49 lakh for the top-end P10 to boost sales in the fiercely competitive car market in the country.

The new Bolero Neo+ is a three-row, 9-seater version of the sub-compact Bolero Neo SUV. It competes against the likes of the Force Citiline and the upcoming Gurkha 5-door.

Essentially a people hauler, the Bolero Neo+ is targeted at tour and travel operators and contractors who lease vehicles to companies.

The SUV has a dual-tone interior with a 3-spoke steering wheel and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

The Bolero Neo+ is powered by a new 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 118 BHP and 280 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

On the other hand, the standard Bolero Neo uses a 1.5-litre diesel that puts out 100 BHP and 260 Nm.

The Bolero Neo+ is available in three exterior colour schemes - Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, and Diamond White.

“With the launch of the Bolero Neo+, we are offering a promise of durability, advanced features, and superior comfort that enriches the driving experience for every family and fleet owner alike. Top of form,” said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra.

He claimed that the Bolero brand has become a hallmark of robustness and trustworthiness for customers over the years, consistently delivering performance that exceeds expectations