Mahindra ranked among top 1% in S&P Global's 2025 Sustainability Yearbook

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that it has become the only car manufacturer in the world to achieve a top 1 percent Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) ranking in S&P Global's prestigious 2025 Sustainability Yearbook.

The 2025 Sustainability Yearbook ranks the top sustainability performers across various sectors based on S&P Global's annual CSA. This year's yearbook analysed over 7,690 companies globally, with only 780 earning a place in the exclusive publication. M&M’s inclusion in the top 1% reflects its outstanding performance and dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability leadership.

Moreover, very recently, the company has achieved leadership status in the DJSI (Dow Jones Sustainability Index) World Index for 2024 within the ‘auto sector’ as part of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Mahindra’s score this year is 82/100, indicating a 12-point jump from last year, and it marks the 4th consecutive year of being part of the DJSI World Index. This achievement makes M&M the first and only Indian company to attain the DJSI world leader status within the automobiles industry, while being ranked 2nd in the Automobile & Component Industry combined globally.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a global sustainability leader by S&P Global. This achievement reflects our deep commitment to building a sustainable future for all our stakeholders. As the only automobile company in the Top 1% of the Sustainability Yearbook, we are setting a new benchmark for the industry and demonstrating that sustainable practices are integral to long-term success.”

Mahindra’s placing in the S&P Global CSA rankings follows the company’s placing as a ‘World Leader’ in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index last month. It also builds on the recognition it earned in last year’s S&P Global CSA rankings where it scored 82 points.

Mahindra’s exceptional performance is particularly notable in key governance areas. The company chalked up a perfect 100 percentile score in Business Ethics, Risk & Crisis Management, and Transparency & Reporting. The company also demonstrated strong environmental stewardship, earning top scores in Environmental Policy & Management and Waste & Pollutant Management. Furthermore, M&M excelled in social responsibility, achieving high scores in Customer Relations, Human Rights, and Human Capital Management.

Mahindra’s commitment to sustainability is embedded in its core values and business strategy. The company continues to invest in innovative technologies, sustainable manufacturing processes, and community development initiatives to minimize its environmental impact and create positive social change.