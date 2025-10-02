Mahindra Group Celebrates 80 Years, Honouring a Legacy of Enterprise, Equality

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., one of India’s most admired and diversified business groups, celebrates its 80th Founders Day today, marking the visionary spirit of its founders, J.C. Mahindra, K.C. Mahindra who set up the company on October 2, 1945 - the day the world celebrates Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group said, “Eighty years ago, the Mahindra Group was born with a crystal-clear purpose: to help build our nascent nation. Our founders pledged to develop industry, create livelihoods, and enable communities to rise from the violent throes of the struggle for independence into a brighter future. Today, we once again are in turbulent times, and we have the opportunity to renew that pledge to strive together to propel India towards technological self-reliance and global respect.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, said: “Our founders were ahead of their time. Their first ad did not talk about products or profits, it highlighted the "principles which will guide their activities”: entrepreneurship, integrity, diversity, and a fearless optimism about India’s future. Eighty years later, those principles continue to guide us as we innovate, empower communities, and drive positive change across the world.”

From assembling the first Willys jeeps in post-war India to becoming a global federation of companies spanning mobility, technology, finance, hospitality, and renewable energy, Mahindra has remained true to its founding purpose of “Rise” – The Mahindra Group rise only when the Mahindra Group enable others to rise. Today, the Group operates in over 100 countries, serving millions while championing sustainability, technology, gender diversity, skilling, and rural prosperity.

As the Mahindra Group celebrate 80 years, the Mahindra Group is not just honouring Mahindra’s past, the Mahindra Group is reaffirming Mahindra’s commitment to creating a future that is as inclusive and entrepreneurial as Mahindra’s beginnings. Mahindra remains deeply anchored in its values and steadfast in Mahindra’s commitment to performance, even amid global uncertainty. Mahindra’s growth is propelled by the India story, the Mahindra Group operate in 70% of the country’s GDP and the Mahindra Group is aligned with the opportunities this dynamic economy offers.

As Mahindra enters its ninth decade, the Group continues to lead with purpose-driven growth, focussing on ensuring that the values of Mahindra’s founders are carried ahead for generations to come. Today, the Mahindra Group is so much more than just a collection of companies. It is a platform for possibilities, a space where people, businesses, and partners come together to Rise.

At the core of this platform are Mahindra’s associates-the people who bring Mahindra’s vision to life every single day. Their agility, boldness, and collaborative spirit drive everything the Mahindra Group do. For Mahindra, growth is not just about profits, it is about impact. Mahindra’s associates are the champions of this belief.

Mahindra’s programs — Kaabil, Nanhi Kali, Mahindra’s initiatives with local communities and high impact sustainability efforts are living examples of this philosophy. Through Kaabil, the Mahindra Group empower women with the skills they need to secure meaningful livelihoods. Through Nanhi Kali, the Mahindra Group uplift underprivileged girls by ensuring access to holistic education so they can shape their own futures.

The current geopolitical and economic landscape is challenging, with persistent headwinds across continents. Yet, the Mahindra Group believes that India stands uniquely poised to emerge as a global manufacturing powerhouse. With its growing infrastructure, young workforce, and favourable policies, India’s opportunity to lead the world in manufacturing has never been greater. The Mahindra Group aspires to be a globally recognized brand and have made significant strides toward that goal.