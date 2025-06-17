Mahindra Aerostructures, Aernnova Announce A Multi-Year $300 Million Contract

PUNE: Spanish Aernnova Aerospace and Mahindra Aerostructures (MASPL) on Tuesday announced a multi-year contract valued at around $300 million for MASPL to manufacture metal sub-assemblies and components for a range of Airbus aircraft and also for Embraer aircraft families including the Embraer C390 Millennium military transport aircraft.

The contract covers the supply to several Aernnova sites in Spain, the UK, Portugal and Brazil, further strengthening a collaboration that began in 2013.

“We are delighted with the confidence Aernnova has reposed on us and as we scale up our operations and make significant investments in our Aerospace business, we look forward to enhancing this partnership and scale new heights,” said Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group said.

Aernnova supported Mahindra Aerostructures in the early stages of its facility development in India, with strong contributions to the facility design and development, as well as for skilling and skill assessment.

The relationship stepped up to a new level when Aernnova acquired an existing customer of MASPL, Hamble Aerostructures (UK), from GE in 2020.

“This contract builds significantly on our existing relationship with their UK subsidiary and also opens up several opportunities to make in India,” said Arvind Mehra, MD and CEO at Mahindra Aerostructures.

He said through incremental investment in capability and capacity, Mahindra was thrilled to showcase value proposition across the industrial process maturity, digitalisation, performance and sustainability and contribute to our customers production rate ramp up plans.

The new Aernnova contract evolved over multiple engagements where both companies studied new opportunities and finalised a collaboration strategy.

Both businesses intend to build on this base to further grow the size of the relationship progressively over the coming years.

Mahindra Aerostructures operates a large plant near Bangalore, which is equipped with comprehensive capabilities to produce Aerospace parts, sub-assemblies and aerostructures.

"This partnership with Mahindra will enable Aernnova to reinforce its supply base to secure production ramp-ups in our factories for all our programs,” Ricardo Chocarro, CEO at Aernnova, noted.