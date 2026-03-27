Maharashtra Moves To Fast-Track PNG Coverage

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Friday ordered the rapid expansion of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network to tackle LPG supply constraints triggered by global energy disruptions. Acting on directives from the Centre, the state has rolled out a series of measures to expedite CGD infrastructure development, including deemed approvals for pending permissions, mandatory clearances within 24 hours and a waiver of key fees.

CGD companies have also been allowed to undertake round-the-clock work without requiring fire or traffic No Objection Certificates (NOCs). A nodal officer has been appointed to streamline coordination.

The order, issued by Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, will remain in force until June 30, 2026 and aims to expand access to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and promote cleaner energy alternatives across Maharashtra.

A senior official said the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had written to the state on March 16, 2026, noting that global geopolitical developments had disrupted the energy supply chain, affected the availability of petroleum products and created LPG shortages. “To address this energy crisis, the Centre directed an accelerated expansion of PNG connections and the immediate rollout of short-term measures. Accordingly, an order was issued today,” the official said.

According to the order, CGD companies may restore public property at their own cost, subject to quality standards. If they are unable to do so, they must pay charges as per the Centre’s latest notification. Seasonal restrictions on project work have been relaxed, and NOCs from fire and traffic departments will no longer be required for pipeline laying, digging and related activities.

To ensure effective inter-departmental coordination, the state has designated the Controller of Rationing and Director of Civil Supplies as the nodal officer. CGD companies have been instructed to share their daily work plans with local fire and traffic authorities to maintain operational awareness and prevent disruptions.