Low-Income Indians Are Financially Stressed, Finds Study

Mumbai:Over 70 per cent of individuals earning less than ₹25,000 per month are concurrently servicing multiple small-ticket loans, a pattern that is increasingly correlated with rising defaults across both salaried and self-employed segments, found a new survey.

The study, based on a year-long analysis of over 20,000 borrowers using Think360.ai’s Algo360 platform, found that 64 per cent of self-employed and 76 per cent of salaried individuals earning under ₹25,000 per month have missed at least one Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) underscoring the deepening financial strain among low-income segments.

The report, which leverages alternate data signals such as, spending patterns, behaviour, and repayment activity, draws a strong correlation between income stability and borrowing behaviour.

“Borrowers in this segment aren’t financially irresponsible; they’re financially constrained,” said Amit Das, Founder and CEO, Think360.ai.“Multiple concurrent loans, without the guardrails of enriched risk intelligence, raise default probabilities. The solution lies in contextual, AI-powered credit evaluation underpinned by alternate data,” he added.

On average, salaried borrowers hold three active loan accounts, while self-employed individuals manage four with a higher tilt toward informal and collateralised credit products. These diverging profiles signal the need for tailored risk monitoring frameworks and adaptive credit lifecycle strategies. The report urges lenders, especially banks, NBFCs, and fintechs to adopt segment-specific, behaviour-driven underwriting frameworks that extend beyond traditional credit scores.