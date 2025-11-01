Lenskart IPO Fully Subscribed on Opening Day Amid Strong Investor Demand

Lenskart Solutions’ ₹7,278-crore initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed on Friday, the very first day of bidding, reflecting strong investor confidence. The IPO received overall subscriptions of 1.13 times, with demand across all investor categories.

The qualified institutional buyers’ (QIB) portion was subscribed 1.42 times, the retail individual investors’ segment saw 1.31 times subscription, while the non-institutional or high-net-worth investors’ category received bids for 0.41 times the shares on offer.

A day before the public issue opened, Lenskart raised ₹3,268.35 crore from 147 anchor investors at the upper end of the price band — ₹402 per equity share.

The anchor book saw robust participation from leading domestic mutual funds such as SBI, HDFC, ICICI Prudential, Kotak, Axis, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Mirae Asset, DSP, Franklin India, HSBC, WhiteOak Capital, Edelweiss, Bandhan, and Canara Robeco. Major insurance companies including SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life, Bajaj Allianz, Kotak Mahindra Life, Axis Max Life, Reliance Nippon Life, and Tata AIA Life Insurance also participated.

Global interest came from top sovereign and institutional investors, including the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, New World Fund Inc, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price, BlackRock, Capital Group, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Amundi, JP Morgan, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

The strong response underscores investor optimism toward India’s fast-growing eyewear segment and confidence in Lenskart’s market leadership and expansion strategy.