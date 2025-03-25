Launching Defence Sales Between the United States and India

As defence threats evolve daily, technology plays a critical role in maintaining security for Indians and Americans. The I2A (India to America) Launchpad programme connects leading technology and defence innovators from the United States and India while supporting Indian start-ups developing dual-use technologies—those with both civilian and defence applications -- as they enter the US market.Two Indian companies -- BonV Aero and EtherealX -- are leveraging this opportunity to enter the US aerial mobility and commercial launch market. The I2A Launchpad facilitates their engagement with the US Department of Defence (DoD) and its Defence Innovation Unit (DIU).The India-United States Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) was launched in Washington DC in 2023. In the February 2025 US-India Joint Leaders’ Statement, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced their commitment to the INDUS-X initiative, which facilitates partnerships between US and Indian defence companies, commercial start-ups, investors and universities to produce critical capabilities for the militaries of both countries. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi announced INDUS Innovation, a new innovation bridge modelled after the successful INDUS-X platform, that will advance US-India industry and academic partnerships and foster investments in space, energy, and other emerging technologies to maintain US and India leadership in innovation and to meet the needs of the 21st century.A collaboration between FedTech and IndusBridge Ventures, the I2A Launchpad is designed to support Indian start-ups in integrating dual-use technologies and establishing a presence in the competitive US defence sector. The four-month programme kicked off in Mumbai in late January 2025, bringing together eight selected start-ups with their advisers.BonV Aero, based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, is developing advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of operating in extreme environments, while Bengaluru-based EtherealX is building a reusable medium-lift rocket. Both companies will get access to training, mentorship and post-programme support from US experts as part of the I2A Launchpad.New heights: Reliable UAVs are essential for both military and commercial applications, especially in challenging terrains. BonV Aero, which comes from “Bon Voyage”, symbolizing a safe landing, was founded in 2021. It is working on advanced UAVs to transport goods in high altitudes and terrains with rarefied air. The company was founded by a team of six, including CEO Satyabrata Satapathy and co-CEO Gaurav Acha.“We all shared a common goal of advancing aerial mobility,” shares Satapathy. “Transport-class aerial vehicles are still at an early stage in India, and we wanted to lead the way.”BonV Aero has worked with the Indian Army for several years as an original equipment manufacturer. “The Indian defence system faces big challenges in the Himalayan mountains,” explains Satapathy. “Choppers have limitations, and relying solely on them for heavy payload transport is not a viable solution.”Leveraging its military experience, BonV Aero hopes to partner with the American defence and commercial UAV markets. “Our technology is dual use and can be used by the military and also commercially,” explains Baibhav Patel, manager of Government Affairs and Public Policy at BonV Aero. “We’re trying to solve mid-mile and last-mile logistic problems, which exist in all kinds of markets and terrains.”BonV Aero designs and manufactures transport-class UAVs in-house, developing both software and hardware. “We aim to get certified in the United States under programmes like the Green UAS and Blue UAS. No Indian UAV company has achieved this certification yet,” says Patel. Green UAS and Blue UAS certifications are programmes that assess and verify drones for cybersecurity and supply chain compliance, with Blue UAS focusing on DoD applications and Green UAS catering to commercial and non-DoD users.The company also focuses on strengthening supply chain resilience. “Both the United States and India are focused on increasing supply chain resilience by reducing dependency on certain countries,” explains Patel, adding that BonV Aero hopes to fill that gap.Their vehicle, says Satapathy, runs on battery-powered systems, overcoming the challenges of high-altitude operations, and can lift 30 kilos at 19,000 feet. The drones are also fully autonomous. “They are self-reliant, that is, they fly from a point into a hostile environment, land on their own, deliver the payload, and return automatically,” says Satapathy. “Our technology does not need pilots and ground control stations or a large crew.” He also mentions the potential of drone swarms: “Each drone can carry 50 kilos, and together they can saturate an entire area with supplies.”Looking ahead, BonV Aero aims to increase payload capacity to 58 kilos at 18,000 feet and expand its range of UAVs. “We plan to develop drones that can carry up to 500 kilos and travel 300 km,” says Satapathy. “This capability would enable transportation between cities or remote military bases.”Exploring the limits of space: Manu Nair, the CEO of EtherealX always dreamed of exploring the cosmos. Driven by a desire to become an astronaut, he co-founded EtherealX.EtherealX’s rocket stands out for its ability to withstand re-entry heat, making it reusable, says Nair. “We built a new rocket engine cycle that enables us to operate our engines in both vacuum and atmosphere efficiently at the same time,” he explains.The team is now looking to partner with US businesses and experts through the I2A Launchpad. “Our goal is to get access to the world’s largest space market,” he says. “We want exposure to space-focused funds and the investment ecosystem within the United States because they have extensive experience in the space sector, unlike the rest of the world.”Nair says his vehicles have the potential for interplanetary travel and rapid point-to-point deliveries on Earth. Their technology enables precise landings, requiring only a small flat surface, making them useful for various applications, including defence and logistics.“We are also building our own test facilities,” he adds. “Our next milestone is going to be testing our propulsion systems, particularly the upper-stage propulsion cycle that we’ve designed.”