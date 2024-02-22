Embracing Transformative Trends: A Glimpse into the Evolving Landscape of Indian Weddings

Hyderabad: WedMeGood stands as an Indian Wedding Planning Website and App, providing access to the finest wedding vendors, complete with pricing details and reviews at your fingertips. To gauge the pulse of the wedding market, WedMeGood, as a leading figure in the wedding planning industry, conducted an extensive annual survey. By polling over 2400 brides and grooms with wedding dates ranging from September 2023 to April 2024, and surveying over 500 wedding vendors, including planners, photographers, makeup artists, and venues, we obtained valuable insights into the upcoming wedding season and evolving trends.



"In the realm of weddings, while the industry may have embraced a more digital form, its essence in crafting lifelong memories remains as potent as ever. It's a domain where personalization harmonizes with convenience, and automation intertwines with handcrafted elements—a space where tradition and modernity coalesce seamlessly. We trust that our comprehensive Industry Report sheds light on the continually evolving nature of this industry, and that WedMeGood remains dedicated to tracking the preferences of the modern Indian bride and groom-to-be," says Mehak Sagar Shahani, Co-founder of WedMeGood.















The Indian wedding industry has witnessed a remarkable metamorphosis over the past three years, navigating through the challenges posed by the pandemic and now exhibiting promising signs of returning to normalcy. As the industry progresses, WedMeGood stands at the forefront, adapting to shifting preferences and trends to ensure that every wedding is a distinctive and unforgettable experience.



The average wedding guest size has experienced a notable 14.8% rise since 2022, now averaging at 310 guests. Nonetheless, 12% of couples are opting for intimate gatherings, placing emphasis on intimacy and personalization over grandeur. Millennials are increasingly embracing the digital era, with 15.6% revealing that they found their partner through dating apps. This emerging trend hints at a new avenue for the upcoming generation, injecting a modern twist into the age-old tradition of marriage.



In 2023, 70% of brides and grooms contributed in some capacity to financing their weddings—a trend expected to persist in 2024 as financially independent millennials continue to play an active role in funding their weddings. On the WedMeGood Platform, 59% of users achieved an equal financial contribution between the bride and groom's families, reflecting a shifting dynamic in financial responsibilities. There's a notable cultural shift in jewelry preferences, with 36% of brides opting for artificial jewelry and 16% choosing to rent their jewelry. This highlights a significant move away from emotional attachment to bridal jewelry, with more focus on making financially prudent decisions. Furthermore, 52% of individuals have embraced eco-friendly practices in weddings, demonstrating a collective commitment to sustainable celebrations.



An astounding 85.4% of individuals planned their weddings independently, leveraging connections via word of mouth or platforms like WedMeGood, while only 14.6% opted to hire a professional wedding planner. Moreover, one of the most promising segments of the industry is wedding tourism, with the percentage of destination weddings increasing to 21% in 2024, compared to 18% in 2022. The upcoming destination, Rishikesh, with its burgeoning number of hotels, is poised to become a hub for unforgettable celebrations.



WedMeGood remains at the forefront of these transformative trends, offering innovative solutions and personalized experiences to create weddings that authentically reflect the unique love stories of our clients. As the industry continues to evolve, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering unparalleled service and transforming dreams into reality, one wedding at a time.