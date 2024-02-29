US-based ModMed Launches Global Capability Center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:ModMed, a US-based company that offers cloud solutions for medical specialties, launched its first global capability centre (GCC) at Hitec City here. The facility is about 20,000 sq. ft. It aims to double its current strength of 100 employees by the end of this year.

“The city’s tech ecosystem and talent will help us continue our growth trajectory. We look forward to further contributing to the dynamic landscape of innovation and collaboration in this thriving hub,” said ModMed co-founder and chief executive officer.

With more than 1,700 employees globally, ModMed powers cloud platform for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centres, a release said.