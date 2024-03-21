Syngenta opens Seed Health Lab at Nuthankal

Hyderabad: Syngenta Vegetable Seeds on Thursday inaugurated a new Seed Health Lab in Hyderabad. It will serve growers in India and Asia Pacific region. Located in Nuthankal village near Hyderabad, the lab becomes part of Syngenta’s global network of vegetable seed quality control labs.



“Healthy seed is the foundation of success in the field for our customers. This lab ensures growers have a reliable supply of healthy, disease-free seed,” said Nishchint Bhatia, head of Asia Pacific for Syngenta Vegetable Seeds.



It has seen an investment of about Rs 20 cr and spans 6,500 sqft modern. It has capacity to process 12,000 virus/bacterial tests per year with capacity to expand with future growth. The facility is compliant with seed health test regulations in India. It is also seeking export certification and local accreditation with the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).



“Global seed stewardship and promoting seed health is critical to safeguarding global supply chains and global food security. Detailed care must be taken with every seed that makes it to a grower. This is a shared responsibility of the entire seed industry. We offer our seed testing services to other seed companies to support international phytosanitary standards,” said ,” Erik Postma, global head of quality management for Syngenta Vegetable Seeds and Flowers.



Syngenta’s Hyderabad site was first established in 2009 and is home to more than 250 full-time and seasonal employees and workers supporting seed processing, quality control and supply operations.



