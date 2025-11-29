Swiggy's How India Eats 2025 Edition in Partnership With Kearney

Swiggy, (Swiggy Ltd, NSE: SWIGGY / BSE: 544285), India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, today launched the 2025 edition of its annual report titled “How India Eats”, in partnership with Kearney. The flagship report is a reflection of the Indian consumer’s evolving food habits, and this is its second edition.



The report forecasts that India’s food services market will cross US$ 125 bn by 2030, with the organized segment growing at 2x that of the unorganized segment.



● The organized segment will drive over 60% of the overall growth in food services, and overtake the unorganized segment.



● Food services presents a massive headroom for growth with contribution of 1.9% to GDP in India, vs. 5% in China and 6% in Brazil



While rising incomes, digital adoption and growing appetite for convenience will comprise the macro story behind this growth, it is the shape of this growth that is most interesting:



● The Indian consumer is experimenting more: 20% growth in unique cuisines ordered per customer, and 30% growth in restaurants ordered from per customer.



● Indulgence and health are seemingly dichotomous, yet simultaneous, trends.



○ Late night meals are growing ~3x that of dinner, with pizzas, cakes and soft drinks seeing the highest growth in consumption beyond 11PM.



○ Healthy and better-for-you meals are growing at 2.3x of overall orders, focused on increasing protein intake, watching calories and cutting down on added sugar.



The report also points to how India is seeing two exciting frontiers of growth in food services - rediscovering India’s rich culinary heritage..



● India is rediscovering its hyper-regional cuisines like Goan, Bihari and Pahari, which are growing at 2-8x of mainstream cuisines.



● Local Indian beverages like Buttermilk and Sharbat are growing at over 4-6x of overall beverages. pushing global QSRs to innovate for India - think Kala Khatta cold brew at a Starbucks, or a Chilli Guava drink at a McDonald’s.

● With tea growing at more than 3x of overall beverages, even the humble roadside stall break is being facilitated by digital channels

… while also embracing global culinary diversity like never before:



● Korean, Vietnamese and Mexican cuisines are becoming mainstream with growth indices of 17x, 6x and 3.7x. Even Peruvian and Ethiopian food have made their debut.



● Boba Tea and Matcha Tea have seen an 11x and 4x surge in search volumes, respectively, in the last five years.



● For the well-travelled and social media savvy urban Indian consumer, sushi, tacos and Korean BBQ are no longer niche and fast becoming weeknight staples.



Commenting on the report, Mr. Rohit Kapoor, CEO at Swiggy Food Marketplace said, “In a span of just over a decade, the industry has seen disproportionate evolution. Expectations on speed are being shaped by quick commerce; for instance, our 10-minute food delivery service Bolt contributes over 10% of platform orders. On one hand, consumers are demanding affordability in familiar cuisines like Indian and Italian, and on the other hand, adopting Matcha and Boba Tea like never before. And our restaurant partners are keeping pace, with QSRs and cloud kitchens projected to grow at a CAGR of 17%+, nearly 1.5x of organized food services growth. I am really excited to see what the next decade has in store for all the stakeholders in this dynamic space.”Rajat Tuli, Partner, F&B Lead, QSR Asia Lead at Kearney added, “What we are witnessing is a fundamental broadening of India’s food economy. Growth is no longer concentrated in a few metros; dining-out growth beyond top 8 cities is 2x that of top 8 cities, with corporate, industrial, education and tourist hubs leading the charge. GenZ offers high promise, growing 3x of other cohorts in the dining-out segment while demanding innovations like coffee raves and Instagram-worthy locations and menus. The next wave of leadership in food services will come from players who understand these new markets and consumers. Additionally, in food delivery, packaging innovation will substitute for format in dining-out.”



To effectively address these trends, food services players will need to balance multiple priorities and deliver, focusing on speed, affordability and experience:

● Restaurants are spending 75%+ of their marketing budgets on digital channels especially to tap younger consumers

● Pre-booking in dining-out is growing at 7x of walk in orders

● Familiar cuisines like North Indian and Italian are seeing 10-40% higher indexation on growth across lower price points

The e-commerce unboxing experience is being replicated in food delivery: think butterfly burger boxes unfolding into plates, and slow-cooked dum biryani brought to you in earthen handis.

