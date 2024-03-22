Some banks to remain open on March 31, says RBI

Mumbai: With a view to providing greater convenience to tax payers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said its offices dealing with government business and all designated branches of agency banks conducting government banking business will keep their counters open as per normal working hours on March 30, 2024 (Saturday) and March 31, 2024 (Sunday).

Electronic transactions can be done till the stipulated time on both these days. RBI said transactions through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System will continue up to 2400 hours as hitherto on March 31, 2024.

In order to facilitate government receipts and payments, necessary arrangements have also been made to conduct special clearing operations across the country. Special clearing will be conducted for government cheques both on March 30 and 31, 2024.