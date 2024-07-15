Small Cap Equity Funds & Gilt Fund With 10-Year Duration Shine In June

Mumbai: As per the trends spotted in the equity mutual fund category in June month, small cap mutual funds under equity category and gilt fund with 10-year constant duration under debt category gave maximum returns over 10-year period, a report from rating agency ICRA said.

As on June 30, 2024, small cap funds gave maximum returns over an investment horizon of 1 month, 3, 5 and 10-years period. Mid cap funds gave maximum returns over an investment horizon of 3-month, 6-months and 1-year period. Large cap funds gave minimum returns over an investment horizon of 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, 3-year, 5-year and 10 years, ICRA Analytics said.

Among debt mutual fund category as on June 30, 2024, "long-duration funds gave maximum returns over an investment horizon of 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 1 year. Credit risk funds gave maximum returns over an investment horizon of 3 years. Corporate Bond Fund and Gilt Fund with 10-year constant duration gave maximum returns over an investment horizon of 5-years and 10-years respectively."