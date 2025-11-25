Amit Kumar Srivastava Is PNB's New Executive Director

New Delhi : Shri Amit Kumar Srivastava has assumed charge as Executive Director on the Board of Punjab National Bank in terms of the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India notification (eF.No.4/4(i)/2024-BO.I), effective 24 November 2025, for a tenure of three years or until superannuation, whichever is earlier.

He brings with him over 31 years of rich and multi-dimensional banking experience. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has held several key operational and leadership positions across Branch Banking, Treasury Management and Risk Management, enabling him to build a deep and holistic understanding of the banking landscape.

Shri Srivastava began his professional journey in March’94 and has since served in various roles, including Zonal Manager of PNB’s Jodhpur Zone. Prior to this elevation, he served as the CGM in Credit Review & Monitoring Dept. and the Group Chief Risk Officer of PNB, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening the Bank’s risk governance, institutionalising robust frameworks, and driving a culture of prudent risk stewardship across the organisation.

An alumnus of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), he holds a Master of Science degree and a Post Graduate Diploma in Treasury and Forex Management from ICFAI. He is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) and has earned globally recognised credentials including the Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR) certification from GARP (USA), Professional Risk Manager, and Risk in Financial Services, reflecting his strong command over modern risk, sustainability, and financial management practices.

With his appointment, PNB further strengthens its leadership bench, reinforcing its commitment to governance excellence, strategic foresight, sustainable growth, and business expansion.