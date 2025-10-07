Ridhira Group Appoints Philip Logan as Group President

Hyderabad: Ridhira Group, India’s leading wellness-focused real estate and hospitality company, has appointed Philip Logan as Group President to drive its strategic expansion and wellness-centric growth. In this role, Logan will lead the Group’s roadmap across hospitality, wellness communities, residential real estate, and lifestyle ventures. His mandate includes scaling wellness resort communities, launching master-planned developments, and embedding wellness-driven living into every project to create transformative destinations that blend luxury, sustainability, and holistic well-being.



Logan brings with him three decades of global leadership experience across Asia, Europe, and Australia, with senior roles at EMAAR, Accor, Royal Orchid Hotels, and Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia. In India, he is best known for his transformative leadership at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), where he elevated the property into one of the country’s foremost hospitality and MICE destinations. He set new standards in operational excellence, large-scale event management, and guest satisfaction. His diverse portfolio also includes shaping landmark projects such as the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, Sofitel Mumbai BKC, and London’s 41-story Canary Wharf development, home to the iconic Bokan restaurant and rooftop bar.



Renowned for combining strategic vision with operational rigor, Logan has also nurtured and mentored future leaders in Indian hospitality, continuing to create the legacy of excellence and innovation.



Ritesh Mastipuram, Founder and Managing Director of Ridhira Group, expressed enthusiasm, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Philip Logan to the Ridhira family. His track record of transforming hospitality assets and his visionary leadership align perfectly with our mission to redefine wellness living. With his expertise, we are confident of setting new benchmarks in real estate innovation, luxury living, and community enrichment, not just in India but on a global scale.”

Reflecting on his upcoming responsibilities, Philip Logan remarked: “Ridhira’s vision of building wellness-driven communities perfectly aligns with my own philosophy of hospitality and real estate, which goes beyond luxury spaces that inspire healthier living, foster genuine connections, and enrich communities. Together, we aim to deliver transformative experiences that not only meet today’s lifestyle aspirations but also create lasting value for future generations.”

Under his leadership, Ridhira Group will expand its portfolio of wellness resorts across Indian metros and global markets, develop next-generation wellness real estate communities, and reimagine spa and lifestyle services. The focus will remain on creating transformative destinations where wellness, sustainability, and luxury converge to define the future of living.