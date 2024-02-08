Realty+ Launches Inaugural Conclave & Excellence Awards in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Realty+ announced their foray into Hyderabad with their iconic real estate event - ‘The Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2024 themed Building Visions, Creating Reality’ to be held on February 09th at Novotel HICC

The 1st Edition of Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards, 2024 - Hyderabad will welcome the leading developers and real estate professionals of Hyderabad.

The trendsetting event is Presented By - Sattva Group is held In Association with CREDAI Hyderabad and is Powered By – Upwisery.

The event will have 4 engaging knowledge sessions focusing on various aspects of the Real Estate sector with domain experts. It will be followed by felicitation of deserving realty leaders for their excellent contribution to building the real estate sector in Hyderabad.

Speaking about the event Mr Annurag Batra, Editor-in- Chief & Chairman, of exchange4media & BusinessWorld Media Group said "We are happy to host this edition of The Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards, 2024 Hyderabad. This groundbreaking event promises to be a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and visionary leadership within the real estate industry. The Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards, 2024, in Hyderabad, is set to redefine industry standards through insightful discussions and recognition of exemplary achievements. Hyderabad has witnessed a buoyant real estate sector across residential, commercial and retail segments over the past decade and the trend is likely to continue. The city is recognized as the most liveable city in the country which is attracting a lot of large global corporations which will continue the growth trajectory for the city. Realty+ is delighted to host the 1st edition of Conclave & Excellence Awards in the vibrant city of Hyderabad and will have many seasons to follow. We hope to receive great support from the realty sector in Hyderabad.”

Come Join Hyderabad’s avant-garde realty event taking it to the national dais.

Date: February 09, 2024

Venue: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Novotel & HICC Complex, (Near HITEC City), Hyderabad

Entry only by Registration.

Register At: https://bit.ly/3moGXDP