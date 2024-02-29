Queensland Shines at BioAsia 2024, Strengthening Global Partnerships

Hyderabad: Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ), the dedicated business agency of the Government of Queensland is pleased to announce the tremendous response received during its participation as the global sponsor for BioAsia 2024. The event served as a catalyst for initiating discussions and exploring potential partnerships with other companies within the life sciences industry and healthcare sector.

Queensland's participation in BioAsia 2024 proved to be a resounding success, further solidifying the state's commitment to fostering global innovation through collaboration. Led by TIQ, a delegation of 8 Queensland researchers and companies immersed themselves in the dynamic atmosphere of the event, forging fruitful collaborations with Indian and global counterparts. The Queensland delegates showcased the state's innovative prowess and dedication to advancing R&D, AI, and data-driven solutions during their interactions with industry leaders and experts. This successful collaboration underscores Queensland's position as a leader in R&D and highlights the strategic importance of partnerships with India and other global players in driving economic growth and innovation.

Mr. Abhinav Bhatia, Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner – South Asia, Trade and Investment Queensland, remarked, “Our participation at BioAsia 2024 reflects Queensland's dedication to driving innovation and fostering global partnerships through joint research, phase I clinical trials, joint drug discovery initiatives. These were the strands discussed during meeting between Queensland and Indian leaders in life-sciences.”

The Queensland delegation included Professor Alan Rowan, Director of the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology at the University of Queensland (UQ) renowned for his pioneering research in Advanced Nano-Structured Materials, Precision Nanomedicine, and Biomanufacturing. Joining him are Tamanna Monem, Head of Growth & Partnerships, Directorate, at The Queensland Institute of Medical Research (QIMR), Berghofer, renowned for her strategic vision and expertise in driving sustainable growth initiatives and garnering investments from key sectors like healthcare, MedTech and defence; Professor Prasad Yarlagadda, Dean of Engineering at the University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ), an award-winning engineer recognized for his exceptional contributions to engineering and advanced manufacturing and who has received over $18 million in funding for his research; Prof Eliza Whiteside, Head (Research) at UniSQ who has won multiple awards for research in fields like molecular biomarkers, cancer biology, survivorship, and medical materials and technologies; and Dr. Anand Gautam, who is the founder of G2OME CONSULTING GROUP is a Life Science Queensland Ambassador, and is an Adjunct Professor at The Institute for Molecular Biosciences, University of Queensland.

Alongside the delegates leading Queensland companies like Microbio which has developed InfectID – a novel molecular diagnostic technology, Southern RNA which specialises in the production of nucleic acid products, Aegros an Australian technology leader in the therapeutic plasma market and Clinials which is a next generation Clinical research platform helping Global Life Science pioneers showcased their groundbreaking work across the entire spectrum of life sciences innovation, from R&D and clinical trials to cutting-edge data & AI applications. The participation of the delegation and the companies showcased their innovative contributions across the life sciences spectrum, laying the groundwork for future collaborations and partnerships.

Mr. Abhinav Bhatia further added, “During the 3-day event, the Queensland delegates took full advantage of this opportunity to forge fruitful collaborations with Indian and global counterparts. These successful conversations underscores Queensland's position as a leader in R&D and highlights the strategic importance of partnerships with India and other global players in driving economic growth and innovation. This event has further solidified Queensland's position as a hub for innovation and underscores our commitment to driving economic growth through international partnerships.”

BioAsia 2024 served as a catalyst for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration between Queensland and India in the life sciences sector. The event facilitated meaningful interactions, fostering mutual growth and innovation in healthcare and biotechnology.

Moving forward, TIQ remains committed to nurturing the collaborative relationship between Queensland and India, driving advancements and breakthroughs in the global healthcare landscape.