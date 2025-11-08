QualiZeal Drives Heart-Warming Winter CSR Initiative to Support Underserved Children in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: QualiZeal, a global leader in AI-powered Modern Quality Engineering and digital transformation solutions, in collaboration with Nirmaan Organization, successfully conducted a social impact initiative at Aadarsha Orphanage Home in Hyderabad. As part of the initiative, children at the home received warm blankets and sweaters as winter approaches, reaffirming QualiZeal’s commitment to supporting communities and nurturing young lives.

The activity was graced by Shinan Kassam, Director of Software Engineering at Neptune Technologies, who joined as a special guest of QualiZeal. Team representatives from QualiZeal, Nirmaan Organization, and volunteers participated in the noble initiative, spreading warmth and cheer among the children.

Speaking about the initiative, Shinan Kassam said, “It has been an incredibly fulfilling experience to spend time with these bright young children. While the donation is a small gesture, the love, warmth, and smiles we witnessed here remind us of the importance of giving back. I appreciate QualiZeal and Nirmaan Organization for driving such meaningful social efforts and offering us a chance to be part of something truly impactful.”

The CSR initiative comes at a pivotal time in QualiZeal’s growth journey. Headquartered in the U.S. with three Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Hyderabad, the company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted transformation partner for high-growth enterprises including Fortune 500 businesses across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The event was thoughtfully structured with interactive sessions, talent showcases, fun games, and heartfelt conversations, culminating in group photographs and experiences sharing by volunteers.