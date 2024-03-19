PHF Leasing Limited announces hiring of over 200 people over the next two quarters

PHF Leasing Limited, the Metropolitan Stock Exchange listed, deposit accepting NBFC, headquartered in Jallandhar, Punjab, announced their hiring plans for the next two quarters. From the current 400+ employees, the company is targeting to employ another 200 people across sectors over the next two quarters, in keeping with its growth plans and new office openings.PHF Leasing is a category “A” Deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company registered with Reserve Bank of India since 1998.PHF Leasing has been on a growth overdrive, clocking over 100% growth over the last 3 years, by opening new segments (Loan Against Property and Electric Light Commercial Vehicles) and new geographies. Today, it has presence in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Rajasthan, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Madhya Pradesh and most of the recruitment will be to strengthen the teams in these places as well as open some eastern states like Bihar, West Bengal, etc.“As we grow, our people requirement will grow significantly too. In the immediate future, we hope to increase our staff strength substantially and PHF will become a force to reckon with in our areas of operations. We hope to recruit around 200 people across all functions by September / October of this year. We invest heavily in our human resources and this will continue”, says Shalya Gupta, CEO, PHF Leasing Limited.“People Centricity is one of our core strengths and at PHF Leasing we ensure that the bond with the employees is not transactional but carefully nurtured at a personal level as well. We have put systems in place to ensure that our employees feel comfortable, motivated and excel in their jobs. Cross functional connections is one of the mainstays of our HR policy and our teams have a deep bond within the company. We are happy to have low attrition and hope to maintain it in the years to come”, he adds.