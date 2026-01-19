Over 11 Lakh Winged Visitors Grace Chilika Lake; Census Reflects a Thriving Ecosystem

Bhubaneswar: As winter tightens its grip across continents, Chilika Lake in Odisha once again seems to have turned into a living canvas of wings and water, welcoming over 11 lakh migratory and resident birds this year—a heartening sign of the wetland’s robust and improving ecological health.

Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon recorded a total of 11,32,200 birds belonging to 196 species during the latest annual bird census, marking an increase of 4,982 birds over last year. Of the total count, migratory birds dominated the skyline with 11,10,257 individuals across 106 species, while 21,943 resident birds continued to call the lagoon home.

Adding splashes of colour to the vast waterscape, flamingos emerged as a major attraction, with 1,800 birds sighted during the survey, officials said.

Nalaban, often described as the beating heart of Chilika’s avian world, witnessed an impressive congregation of 3,97,587 birds representing 106 species. Officials said the numbers once again reaffirm Nalaban’s role as a critical wintering and feeding ground, offering shelter and sustenance to birds that travel thousands of kilometres to reach the lagoon.

The census exercise began at dawn, as teams fanned out across key locations including Balugaon, Tangi, Satapada and Rambha. To ensure systematic and accurate counting, the sprawling wetland was divided into 22 sectors, with nearly 130 personnel—including forest officials, wildlife experts and trained volunteers—taking part in the exercise.

Experts said the rising bird numbers reflect improving habitat conditions, better water quality and sustained conservation efforts at Chilika. The data gathered will help authorities monitor long-term trends, guide conservation planning and safeguard the lake’s rich biodiversity.

With each passing winter, the numbers tell a reassuring story: Chilika remains one of India’s finest bird sanctuaries, a timeless refuge where migratory birds from distant lands find safe harbour amid its shimmering waters.