Online Instruments Pvt. Ltd. Expands to Chennai, Hyderabad & Dubai with New Experience Centres

Bengaluru: Online Instruments Pvt ltd, a leading system integrator and AV solutions provider, is happy to announce expanding into its new offices in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Dubai. These new premises in each city include advanced experience centres designed to showcase the company’s latest AV technologies and system integration capabilities for real-world applications.

For over three decades, Online Instruments Pvt Ltd has been at the forefront of India’s system integrator and AV landscape, consistently growing through its product innovations and solutions that transform workplaces, educational institutions, retail, and entertainment environments. This expansion is a strategic evolution of that journey, offering modern, technologically advanced spaces designed to inspire and engage.

The new offices have been envisioned as a technological hub blending functionality with immersive design. Each workspace is a state-of-the-art infrastructure and has been thoughtfully designed to upgrade an AV experience centre. These hubs allow customers, partners, and collaborators to be equipped with innovations in real-world scenarios. The Experience Centres are designed to exhibit, from immersive LED videowalls, Interactive Displays, and Digital Signages to the vibrant, colour-rich environment that demonstrates the country’s latest and innovative AV products in the industry.

"At Online Instruments Pvt Ltd, growth is about more than numbers, it’s about creating environments where technology and people connect seamlessly," said Mr. Shivanand Mahashetti, Co-founder & CEO Online Instruments. "Our new offices are designed to reflect this philosophy: spaces that not only support our teams but also let our clients and partners experience first-hand the transformative power of audiovisual solutions."

Meanwhile, we are proud to announce the inauguration of our new office at Meraikhi Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai - a milestone that strengthens our global presence and reinforces our commitment to the Middle East. This expansion comes at a time when demand for system integration and cutting-edge AV solutions is on the rise in the region, enabling us to serve our clients more efficiently and effectively.

The expansion also underscores our dedication to staying closely connected to key markets in India. Our Chennai office, now open at RR Tower, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Guindy, and our Hyderabad office at Gachibowli, both located in regions with a strong presence in enterprise and education, represent strategic locations for deeper engagement with clients and partners. Beyond being workplaces, the offices act as interactive ecosystems. They are built to encourage collaboration between architects, consultants, system integrators, and clients who can come together to explore possibilities, experiment with ideas, and visualize integrated setups in action. The colourful interiors, combined with advanced displays and demo-ready technologies, bring Online Instrument’s vision of technology meeting creativity to life.

Over the years, the growth has been fuelled by a consistent pipeline of products that balance innovation with reliability. The new offices now serve as platforms for future product rollouts, giving stakeholders an exclusive look at how these solutions will shape the industry in the coming years.

With the new facilities operational, Online Instruments Pvt ltd is well-positioned to continue its role as a trusted system integrator and solutions partner in helping organizations adopt AV solutions that enable smarter communication, learning, and engagement.