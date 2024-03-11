Novotel Hyderabad Appoints Akanksha Patnaik as Executive Housekeeper

In a stride towards elevating the hospitality experience, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre proudly introduce Akanksha Patnaik as their newest Executive Housekeeper.Bringing over a decade of invaluable experience from her tenure at esteemed hospitality chains like Hilton Bangalore Embassy, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Regency, and The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, Akanksha epitomizes the essence of seasoned professionalism and dedication.Beyond her professional endeavours, Akanksha's passions extend to embracing a healthy lifestyle and cherishing precious moments with her adorable daughter, infusing her work with an extra touch of warmth and empathy.In her new capacity, Akanksha will lead with a focus on refining guest experiences, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and fostering an environment of unparalleled comfort and hospitality.Mr. Rubin Cherian, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to have Akanksha join our team. Her wealth of experience and dedication to excellence will undoubtedly enhance our commitment to providing exceptional service."Akanksha shared her excitement, remarking, "I am honoured to be a part of the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre family. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of these esteemed establishments."As she embarks on this new chapter, Akanksha embodies the spirit of professionalism and warmth, infusing her interactions with a genuine passion for hospitality and a dedication to exceeding expectations.