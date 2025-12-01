Isuzu Motors India Enhances Customer Support in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Isuzu Motors India further expands its after-sales footprint with the inauguration of its new authorised service centre in Nizamabad, Telangana. Operated by 6S Automobiles India Private Limited, the facility is strategically located in Madhavnagar, making it easily accessible for customers across the region. With this addition, Isuzu Motors India reinforces its commitment to offering convenient, reliable, and high-quality service experiences to its growing customer base in Telangana.



Highlighting the importance of the new centre, senior officials from Isuzu Motors India and representatives from 6S Automobiles inaugurated the facility, marking another step in the brand’s continuous efforts to bring after-sales service closer to customers.



Mr. Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, commented on the occasion, “Telangana continues to be an important and fast-evolving market for us. With the new authorised service centre in Nizamabad, we are strengthening our commitment to ensuring customers receive timely, dependable, and quality service. This new ASC allows us to enhance accessibility and support ISUZU owners more efficiently across the region.”



Mr. Sreekar Koyala, Dealer Principal, 6S Automobiles India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are proud to join hands with Isuzu Motors India and bring dedicated ISUZU service expertise to Nizamabad. Our facility is designed to deliver high standards of quality and customer satisfaction, supported by advanced equipment and trained professionals. We look forward to serve and build a long-lasting trust with customers in this region.”



The new service centre is equipped with modern infrastructure, including Hydraulic Lifts including Scissor Lift, Paint Booth, Mechanical Bays, Body Shop Bays, and a dedicated spares store, ensuring comprehensive maintenance and service support.