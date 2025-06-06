Indian Immunologicals Ltd Gets Naming Rights of Madhapur Metro Station

Hyderabad: Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) a leading biopharma company, has acquired the naming rights of the Madhapur Metro Station. IIL entered into an agreement with L&T Metro Rail, Hyderabad for the long-term branding rights of the Madhapur Metro station, which will provide an opportunity for IIL to increase public awareness about the contribution that the company has made to the nation in the field of vaccine manufacturing, immunization and Public Health while simultaneously enhancing the brand presence of IIL. The station will now be called Indian Immunologicals Limited Madhapur Metro Station.



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Station Naming Rights of Madhapur Metro Station, Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL stated that IIL is the single largest contributor to India achieving self-sufficiency in the field of vaccines, making IIL a - One Health Company. He added that IIL supports Public Transport as that emits less carbon per passenger per kilometre as compared to private transport. Shifting from cars to public transport can reduce up to 2.2 metric tonnes of carbon emission per passenger per year, leading to cleaner air in cities which in turn improves public health. It is pertinent to mention here that all IIL manufacturing facilities are zero discharge units. Being a One Health Company IIL gives significant impetus to sustainability and environmental health. Above all, IIL not only makes high quality vaccines but also contributes to society through several social initiatives under its CSR Program - for the upliftment of rural households and school infrastructure in rural areas. IIL Madhapur Metro Station will be yet another initiative that will showcase IIL’s contribution to the nation while directly improving the experience of commuters using the station. IIL stays committed to these strides forward for the benefit of society at large.



Also speaking at the ceremony, Mr. K. V. B. Reddy, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited said, "We recognize the passion Indian Immunologicals has for public service, especially in developing vaccines and how it has connected a gateway into villages and cities, not only in India, but also exporting worldwide. Within 4 decades of the formation of the company, it is recognized as a global organization that is helping the livelihood of many. We are proud to be associated with a company like IIL, especially considering both our organizations are working towards serving people. We provide very clean, reliable, and the most eco-friendly transportation facilities in Hyderabad. I am sure, in the near future, this collaboration is going to be a role model on how two professionally organized companies are taking the city to the next level".



Other members of the senior Management from L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited - Mr. Murali Varadarajan, CSO and Mr. Sudhir Chiplunkar, COO also spoke on the occasion acknowledging and applauding the visionary leadership of Dr. K. Anand Kumar and the efforts of IIL in the public health space.

