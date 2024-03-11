IIA Telangana Chapter organizes Walkipedia 24

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Architects, Telangana chapter organized a heritage walk on the occasion of Women's Day 2024. Hosted by Artius, a premium responsible luxury brand for doors and windows, the Walkipedia aims to spread awareness on the heritage of Hyderabad State and the successful conservation project of the British Residency, which was built by Sir James Achilles Kirkpatrick in 1803 and is in the same contemporary design style of the White House in Washington DC.



Over 50 Architects are attending the event including the prominent conservation architect Ar. Surya Narayan Murthy and members of the Executive Committee of IIA Telangana, led by their Chairman, Ar. Narsimhan.



The IIA is the umbrella institution for Architects in India.



