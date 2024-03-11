Top
Home » Business » In Other News

IIA Telangana Chapter organizes Walkipedia 24

In Other News
DC Online team
11 March 2024 6:35 AM GMT
IIA Telangana Chapter organizes Walkipedia 24
x
IIA Telangana Chapter organizes Walkipedia 24
Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Architects, Telangana chapter organized a heritage walk on the occasion of Women's Day 2024. Hosted by Artius, a premium responsible luxury brand for doors and windows, the Walkipedia aims to spread awareness on the heritage of Hyderabad State and the successful conservation project of the British Residency, which was built by Sir James Achilles Kirkpatrick in 1803 and is in the same contemporary design style of the White House in Washington DC.

Over 50 Architects are attending the event including the prominent conservation architect Ar. Surya Narayan Murthy and members of the Executive Committee of IIA Telangana, led by their Chairman, Ar. Narsimhan.

The IIA is the umbrella institution for Architects in India.


( Source : Press Release )
Indian Institute of Architects Walkipedia 24 International Women's Day 2024 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Online team
About the AuthorDC Online team

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X