HYSEA annual summit and awards

The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association organized the 31st edition of its national summit & awards 2024 on the theme 'AI: Celebrating the Future’ on Wednesday. The summit featured a conference, a product expo, and annual industry awards.Here is the list of award winnersTop IT/ITES exportsInfosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech MahindraTop IT/ITES exports (MNC)Microsoft India (R&D), Accenture Solutions, Amazon Development Centre (India)Top IT/ITES exports from the state (Rs 1000cr category)EY Global Delivery Services India, Valuemomentum Software ServicesTop MNC/GCC/IT/ITES exporters (Rs 1000cr category)ZFIndiaFastest growing MNC/GIC/IT/ITESSalesforce.com IndiaFastest growing Indian IT/ITES (Rs 500cr category)Persistent SystemsFastest growing Indian IT//ITES (Rs 100 cr category)Criticalriver TechnologiesFastest growing Indian IT/ITES company from Tier II city (Rs 100 cr category)Eclat Health SolutionsMaximum net employee addition in 2022-23TCSMaximum net employee addition by an MNC/GCC in 2022-23Carelon Global Solutions IndiaMaximum net women employee addition in 2021-22IBM IndiaProduct Award winnersCampX from CampX Edutech (higher education)Loop Metaverse from Deeploop Technologies (interactive experience)Yespoho from Yespoho India (social engagement)VisionAI from Pushpaktech (SAAS product for cameras)Chotu from Sharecart (online app for local shops)Restokeep from Zobaze (food business management)AasaanWill from AssetVault India (Will writing platform).Cold chain from Temperate Technologies (fruits and vegetables storage).Intelpol from Ignesa India Solutions (Predict likelihood of crimes happening in a certain location)FlyingDuck from RiskSek (software supply chain security)Special jury mention:Plant based leather products from Green Hermitage (leather is derived from varieties of plants)YHonk from YHonk Tech (Technology to eliminate the menace of indiscriminate honking)Established ProductsXenial from Kagool (Video analytics)Treasury Application Programming Interface from DBS Tech India (API gateway serving internal and external customers)Micron 3500 NVMe from Micron Technology (solid-state drive)Special jury mentionBio Augmented Aerated Wetlands from Bluedrop Enviro (Treatment of wastewater)Grass Root InnovatorsSeelam Satyanarayana Reddy (Fertilizer laying machine to minimize wastage)Mohammad Mainuddin (Multi-crop threshing machine mounted on an auto chassis)Sivakumar Modha (Modha pedal operating machine for handloom workers)