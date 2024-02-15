HYSEA annual summit and awards
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association organized the 31st edition of its national summit & awards 2024 on the theme 'AI: Celebrating the Future’ on Wednesday. The summit featured a conference, a product expo, and annual industry awards.
Here is the list of award winners
Top IT/ITES exports
Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra
Top IT/ITES exports (MNC)
Microsoft India (R&D), Accenture Solutions, Amazon Development Centre (India)
Top IT/ITES exports from the state (Rs 1000cr category)
EY Global Delivery Services India, Valuemomentum Software Services
Top MNC/GCC/IT/ITES exporters (Rs 1000cr category)
ZFIndia
Fastest growing MNC/GIC/IT/ITES
Salesforce.com India
Fastest growing Indian IT/ITES (Rs 500cr category)
Persistent Systems
Fastest growing Indian IT//ITES (Rs 100 cr category)
Criticalriver Technologies
Fastest growing Indian IT/ITES company from Tier II city (Rs 100 cr category)
Eclat Health Solutions
Maximum net employee addition in 2022-23
TCS
Maximum net employee addition by an MNC/GCC in 2022-23
Carelon Global Solutions India
Maximum net women employee addition in 2021-22
IBM India
Product Award winners
CampX from CampX Edutech (higher education)
Loop Metaverse from Deeploop Technologies (interactive experience)
Yespoho from Yespoho India (social engagement)
VisionAI from Pushpaktech (SAAS product for cameras)
Chotu from Sharecart (online app for local shops)
Restokeep from Zobaze (food business management)
AasaanWill from AssetVault India (Will writing platform).
Cold chain from Temperate Technologies (fruits and vegetables storage).
Intelpol from Ignesa India Solutions (Predict likelihood of crimes happening in a certain location)
FlyingDuck from RiskSek (software supply chain security)
Special jury mention:
Plant based leather products from Green Hermitage (leather is derived from varieties of plants)
YHonk from YHonk Tech (Technology to eliminate the menace of indiscriminate honking)
Established Products
Xenial from Kagool (Video analytics)
Treasury Application Programming Interface from DBS Tech India (API gateway serving internal and external customers)
Micron 3500 NVMe from Micron Technology (solid-state drive)
Special jury mention
Bio Augmented Aerated Wetlands from Bluedrop Enviro (Treatment of wastewater)
Grass Root Innovators
Seelam Satyanarayana Reddy (Fertilizer laying machine to minimize wastage)
Mohammad Mainuddin (Multi-crop threshing machine mounted on an auto chassis)
Sivakumar Modha (Modha pedal operating machine for handloom workers)
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
